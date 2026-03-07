Power Rangers Toyline Reveals White Ranger Tigerzord, Saba, and More

The Power Rangers Re-Ignition toyline from Playmates Toys got off to a hot start with last year’s launch, which featured action figures, Dinozords, a Megazord, and roleplay toys like the Blade Blaster, the Dragon Dagger, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers masks. The first wave seems to have struck a chord with fans, and Playmates Toys is starting to pull the curtain back on more additions to the line. Now we have our first look at several White Ranger-themed releases, including the Tigerzord, Saba, and more.

The first set of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toys featured the original five Rangers and the Green Ranger, and fans were curious when we would get the White Ranger added to the mix. Thanks to Angel Grove Collectibles, we now have our answer, as they got a first look at the White Ranger Auto Morphin figure, the Tigerzord, Saba, and the White Ranger mask during their visit to Melbourne Toy Fair (via RangerBoard), and you can check them all out in the rundown below.

Here’s the first (public) look at @PlaymatesToys’ Mighty Morphin #PowerRangers Re-Ignition Tigerzord, Saba with Power Coin, and White Ranger Mask!

The Power Rangers Re-Ignition Line Has Already Completed The Main Team (With One Exception)

Now that the White Ranger and his arsenal are part of the toyline, the Re-Ignition line has quickly moved through the core Mighty Morphin Power Rangers lineup in record time.

The first wave of Auto Morphin figures featured the Red, Yellow, Blue, Black, Pink, and Green Rangers, and a previous look at Playmates’ booth revealed that Auto Morphin versions of Aisha, Rocky, and Adam are also on the way alongside Tommy’s White Ranger. That will essentially complete all of the Mighty Morphin Rangers in just two waves, and they retail for $19.00 to $23.95.

In addition to the figures, Playmates Toys has already released the Green Ranger’s marquee weapon, the Dragon Dagger, and they will release the White Ranger’s trademark weapon Saba. The Dragon Dagger was $19.99, so without a confirmed price for Saba, an educated guess would be around $25.99 or less.

Then there’s the Tigerzord, which gives the White Ranger one of his iconic Zords, though the White Ranger also commands the Falconzord. We haven’t seen any hints of the Falconzord in this wave, but hopefully this wave will do well so that we can add the Falconzord to the mix sooner than later.

One Zord that we haven’t seen yet though is the Dragonzord, which is reportedly due to not being able to find an exclusive home. If the Zord is already past the prototype stage and in limbo, hopefully, Playmates Toys will find a way to release it, as it leaves a rather substantial void in the Mighty Morphin lineup.

That said, you can create your own Megazord by picking up the five separate Power Rangers Zords and combining them. What is missing is the possibility of combining the Megazord with the Dragonzord, and while having the Tigerzord is amazing, you do really need the Dragonzord to complete the set, especially if you want to recreate some iconic transformations from the original series.

The first wave of Playmate Toys’ Re-Ignition line is in stores now.

