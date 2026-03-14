New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Series Confirms Major Time Jump (And A Returning Villain)

The new era of Power Rangers is set to begin later this year, and though there will be several new elements in the mix, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will continue to play a major role in where the franchise is headed. There are still plenty of questions regarding the launch, but now we have two major details about the new series, including the presence of a major time jump and a returning villain.

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The new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series just revealed several key aspects of its story thanks to the synopsis from Penguin Random House’s latest update, and that synopsis reveals that it will follow the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 10 years after they turned in their morphers and went their separate ways. It’s then revealed that they end up being called back to the Command Center because of a familiar foe in a terrifying new form who goes by the name Rita Rabiosa, which likely means a new form of the iconic Rita Repulsa.

The Original Team Returns, But Are They Still The Heroes We Remember?

One of the interesting aspects of this new series is how the time jump changes things, especially in terms of expectations. We don’t know when the Rangers gave up their morphers, so this could have occurred at any point in time in the overall story of Mighty Morphin. All we know is that after whatever point of time that turns out to be, 10 years afterwards is when this new story picks up.

Depending on when they stopped being Rangers, the effect of that retirement could be minimal or drastic. Even if we take just a 10-year gap on its own, it should still have a sizable impact. We’ve seen stories of older Rangers several times in the past, including most recently with Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hotson’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return. That story was directly moving forward in time from the show canon, and it’s unclear whether this story has any ties to the previous comics run or the show.

Seeing how an older group of Rangers interacts with each other is always a fascinating concept to me, whether that is tied to Mighty Morphin or any other team and season. With someone like Marguerite Bennett at the helm, this should be right in the wheelhouse, as she worked with a team that came from across a variety of timelines and universes as well.

Another major element is Rita Rabiosa, who the synopsis says is a new form of a familiar foe. That would imply that it’s based on the original version of Rita but with a new spin, and it remains to be seen what angle this version takes. We’ve seen Mistress Vile, Robot Rita, Power Rangers Leader Rita, and the daughter of Rita over the past few years, and all were interesting in their own way. Hopefully, this Rabiosa version will be compelling as well and bring something new to the character. You can find the full synopsis below.

“A new uniform for a new era! The future is now with this visionary relaunch of the globally acclaimed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. It’s been ten years since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers turned in their morphers and went their separate ways. But now they’ve been called back to the legendary Command Center to face a new, terrifying form of a familiar foe: Rita Rabiosa. They may not be teenagers with attitudes anymore, but are they still the same heroes they once were?

New York Times-bestselling comic book writer Marguerite Bennett (Bombshells, Batwoman) jumps into the Command Center, joined by industry veteran artist Andrew Lee Griffith (Transformers, G.I. Joe), to usher in a new era of Power Rangers, making it perfect for new readers and longtime fans alike!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 is scheduled to hit comic stores on June 3rd, 2026.

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