Power Rangers Just Killed An Iconic Villain

Power Rangers has introduced some truly classic villains over the years, but some of the all-time best villains made their debut in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Villains like Rita Repulsa, Goldar, Scorpina, Finster, and Lord Zedd all got the spotlight during those seasons, and now one of those iconic villains has just met their sudden and shocking demise, and there are all sorts of questions revolving around their death.

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Power Rangers Unlimited #1 had several intriguing revelations over the course of the issue, including that the thought-to-be-dead Trini Kwan is alive and well. The mysterious Operator would send Trini in to deal with the rift opened up by Lord Zedd, and with some help from a force of Rangers across the timeline, Zedd would ultimately be defeated. That didn’t sit well with Zedd’s mysterious boss, and they delivered the ultimate punishment by vaporizing Zedd and then destroying his staff to add insult to injury.

Is Power Rangers’ Zedd Actually Dead, and Who Killed Him?

Lord Zedd is used to being the top of the food chain, but he’s also someone who recognizes when someone else is the more powerful being in the room. That was true of Dark Specter and even King Mondo, and it’s also true now in Power Rangers Unlimited. That’s saying something, too, as Lord Zedd has shown himself to be a powerhouse at times, so for anyone to take him down, let alone kill him, is a major deal.

Now, we’ve seen apparent deaths in Power Rangers before, only to see them brought back or revealed to have never died at all. So the first question to answer is about Zedd’s death and if it’s actually real. Regarding if it’s possible, I’d say it would have needed to be a bigger battle if Zedd hadn’t just been defeated by a literal army of Power Rangers. Zedd is at one of his lowest points here, so if someone were going to attack him and kill him in one fell swoop, this would be the time to do it. Plus, he was vaporized to the point where his visor fell to the ground without anything attached, so unless he was teleported somewhere, he’s probably dead.

The second question is who actually killed him, and there are far fewer clues to analyze at the moment regarding their identity. What we do know is that Zedd doesn’t bow before just anyone, and this person also has some sort of ties to the main timeline, given that they refer to this version of Trini as “our” Trini when looking at a screen with Robo Rita.

This person also has knowledge about other worlds, as they tell Zedd he is incompetent and small, and then adds, “You always have been. Every version of you.” The spiked knee pads and black and gold color scheme seen on the legs aren’t enough of a clue to their identity. They also seem to have a cape from the shadows, and they are powerful enough not only to take out Zedd but also to destroy his staff in their hands.

As for their plan, it is to run reality itself and turn the whole thing inside out. Being able to take out Zedd is a big start towards that goal, and with the power they seemingly command, they might just make that goal happen.

Power Rangers Unlimited #1 is in comic stores now.

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