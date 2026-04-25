Power Rangers Just Revealed A New Evil Ranger (And They Are Part of An Iconic Team)

The Power Rangers franchise has had its share of villainous Rangers, and there is an elite group of those evil Rangers that have become iconic. Sometimes they end up turning the corner and joining the Rangers as allies, but other times they continue to be a villainous force to the end. Now the franchise has revealed its newest evil Ranger, and they happen to be a part of a truly powerful and iconic team.

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The newest addition to the Power Rangers franchise will make its debut in the upcoming Power Rangers Unlimited #2, but we’re not getting just any villainous Ranger. Instead, we are getting a new addition to the iconic villains, the Psycho Rangers, as Penguin Random House has revealed the new White Psycho Ranger on the cover of Power Rangers Unlimited #2. You can check out the new Ranger and design below.

The Psycho Rangers Are Some of Power Rangers’ Deadliest Foes

The Psycho Rangers made their debut in Power Rangers In Space, as they were created by Astronema and modeled after each of the Rangers. They were created specifically to counter each Ranger with an opposing fighting style, but they also had monster forms that made them even more deadly.

It wasn’t until Lost Galaxy that they reached their true threat potential, though that was specifically Psycho Pink. Psycho Pink was the last Psycho Ranger standing, and not only did she battle the Astro Megazord and the Galaxy Megazord, but she also caused the events that led to the death of Kendrix, the Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger. Up to this point, a Power Ranger had never been killed by a villain during the show, but that all changed here.

While the newest addition to the Psycho Rangers is the White Psycho Ranger, they aren’t the only addition from the comics, as previous comic stores would also introduce the Green Psycho Ranger. Psycho Green was even more lethal than Psycho Pink, as he betrayed his team and was responsible for the death of all of them after rigging a building with explosives. He then revealed his betrayal to the Red Ranger Ace before taking him out, proving he was just as deadly as his fellow Psycho Rangers.

Power Rangers Unlimited #2 releases in comic stores on August 12, 2026.

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