22 Years Ago, Two Power Rangers Villains Got Redemption

The Power Rangers franchise is no stranger to former villains joining the side of good, especially when those villains are Rangers themselves. The first example was Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ iconic Green Ranger saga, but there have been other great examples in the years since, including when two powerhouse Ranger villains finally got their redemption 22 years ago.

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On April 12th, 2003, an epic four-part story arc began with Return of Thunder, which took place during Power Rangers Ninja Storm. When the series gets underway, the main Ninja Storm team of Shane (Red Wind Ranger), Tori (Blue Wind Ranger), and Dustin (Yellow Wind Ranger) has to deal with the one-two punch of the Thunder Rangers, who are Hunter (Crimson Thunder Ranger) and Blake (Navy Thunder Ranger). The Thunder Rangers do everything in their power to destroy the Wind Rangers, but after a major revelation about their parents, they end up breaking Lothor’s hold and join the other Rangers to take him down, and it all begins in this episode.

The Thunder Rangers Had To See The Truth Before They Joined The Heroes

At the beginning of the season, the Thunder Rangers are formidable foes of the Wind Rangers, and that was partly due to their hatred of the Wind Rangers. That hatred was a product of Lothor’s lies, as Lothor told Blake and Hunter that the Wind Rangers were the ones responsible for their parents’ deaths.

That’s why the Thunder Rangers were so passionate about taking the Wind Rangers down, and they almost succeeded in taking out Sensei Watanabe. Thankfully, their parents appeared to them and revealed who was really responsible for their deaths, and that was Lothor.

Things got complicated once more when they fell into a trap set by Choobo, and at one point, the brothers even end up having to fight each other, but the Wind Rangers are finally able to break through the brainwashing and free them.

Blake and Hunter finally realize that their true enemy is Lothor, and they decide that the only way to take Lothor down is to team up with the Wind Rangers. From that point on, the Thunder Rangers are a vital and powerful part of the team, but most importantly, they understand who their real enemy is and the truth about their parents.

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