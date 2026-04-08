5 Dream Power Ranger Crossovers That Haven’t Happened Yet

The Power Rangers have been at the center of some of the best crossovers ever, and they’ve already crossed over with some true powerhouse franchises. So far, the Power Rangers have crossed over with DC’s Justice League, the King of Monsters himself, Godzilla, everyone’s favorite Heroes in a Half-Shell, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the legendary samurai rabbit Usagi Yojimbo. Even with all of those on the resume, there are more crossovers we’d love to see that haven’t happened yet, and here are the 5 Power Rangers crossovers we want most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5. Sonic the Hedgehog

Little did we know that a crossover between Sonic the Hedgehog and DC Comics was something we were truly missing, but that was made clear when the Justice League and Team Sonic got together for last year’s delightful crossover series. Not only did we get to see amazing team-ups, but we also got DC versions of Sonic Team, and now all I want to see is a Power Rangers version.

Part of the fun of a Power Rangers crossover is seeing the mash-ups as well as seeing the other team of heroes get Morphers and become their own unique Rangers. You could have the Sonic characters getting their Ranger colors, with a possible lineup of Sonic (Blue), Knuckles (Red), Amy (Pink), Shadow (Black), and Tails (Yellow), with either Rouge or Vector as the Green Ranger, though I would also like Big the Cat to be a Purple Ranger, just because it’s Big the Cat and he rules. You could then have even more fun by giving the Sonic team a new group of Sonic Zords, and you’ve got to know those would be insanely cool to see.

4. K-Pop Demon Hunters

Image via Netflix

Few franchises have taken the world by storm as quickly as KPop Demon Hunters, and the film’s world and characters would actually be a brilliant fit for a Power Rangers crossover. Whether that took place in the form of an animated series, an animated short, or a comics series, the team-up could be amazing.

In this scenario, it would be great to see the Power Rangers transported to Seoul, Korea for a mission when they end up crossing paths with HUNTR/X. Some sort of mix of powers could result in the Rangers having KPop elements infused in their suits and weapons, and then HUNTR/X would get full Ranger suits with slick-looking Zords as they battled to an epic soundtrack. That sounds awesome, right? Of course it does, and that’s why I want to see it become a reality.

3. Massive-Verse

Some of the best Power Rangers stories ever have taken place in the comics, and several of the creators who wrote those stories started their own fantastic universe called the Massive-Verse, and it absolutely rules. The Massive-Verse includes series like Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, Radiant Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Pink, Inferno Girl Red, No/One, and C.O.W.L., and it would be supremely interesting to see that world cross over with the Power Rangers franchise.

This would also be a chance to break out of just Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and feature a team made up of Rangers from across the franchise. The Massive-Verse features writers like Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom, and Meghan Camarena, who have all written Power Rangers stories and know firsthand how to create awesome events. What a world it would be if characters like Nathan (Radiant Black), Marshall (also Radiant Black, long story), Dylan (Rogue Sun), Cassia (Inferno Girl Red), Satomi (Radiant Red), Wendell (Radiant Yellow), Eva (Radiant Pink), Bibi (Dead Lucky), and more mix it up with an all-star Power Rangers team on a grand adventure, and hopefully it’s a world that happens one day.

2. Marvel’s Avengers

If Power Rangers already teamed up with DC and achieved stellar results, then it only makes sense that similar results would follow if Power Rangers teamed up with Marvel. There are a number of ways you could go with this, and while I initially thought doing a Spider-Verse crossover might be the best way to go, an Avengers crossover ultimately won the day.

That’s because Marvel recently revealed their new Avengers team, and it features a stacked lineup of Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Invisible Woman, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and Vision, and that would be an amazing lineup to feature in a Power Rangers crossover. Like other crossovers, the fun is in the mixing of powers and franchise trademarks, and seeing how the teams worked together with their vast array of abilities, technology, and Zords has incredible potential. Just seeing Billy and Tony Stark working together to create an ultimate Zord or having one of the Zords launch Wolverine for a Dinozord Fastball Special could be supremely fun, and hopefully, we get to see it happen down the line.

1. Masters of the Universe

Few franchises cater to crossovers more than Masters of the Universe, so when you combine that with a franchise like Power Rangers, you have a truly winning combination. At this point, Masters of the Universe has crossed over with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, DC, ThunderCats, and even Stranger Things, but somehow a Power Rangers team-up has never happened.

Imagine the Power Rangers get transported to the world of Eternia, which is far more based in magic than the modern-day Angel Grove. Magic elements are always fun in crossovers like these, but the Rangers could also give He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Teela, and Orco their own Zords to help tip the scales in the escalating battle against Skeletor. Imagine someone having a Zord that literally launches Ram Man through an entire castle wall, or Jason riding into battle on Battlecat while He-Man guides the Tyrannasaurs Dinozord. It’s a fever dream, and it absolutely needs to happen.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!