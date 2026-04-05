Power Rangers Just Revealed Its Brand New Ranger (And Their All-Star Ranger Team)

The Power Rangers franchise is about to begin a new era with the upcoming live-action reboot and the three-tiered comic book line that is arriving later this year, and that’s in addition to the in development live-aciton film. Part of that next era is a brand new Ranger that is set to create their own Power Rangers team, and we finally have our first look at the franchise’s newest powerhouse hero and the lineup of their all-star team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of BOOM! Studios’ new Power Rangers lineup includes the highly anticipated Power Rangers Unlimited, which will utilize the over 30 years of franchise history within its stories. That will include a brand new Ranger known as the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger, and Penguin Random House revealed our first look at the new Ranger. As you can see below, the new Ranger design looks fantastic, but it also provides a tease of the team this new Ranger will be leading, and if we’ve got the lineup right, it’s quite the all-star roster.

The New Power Rangers Team Is Full Of Fan Favorites

While the new Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger is front and center, the cover also teases which Rangers make up the new all-star roster, and it’s quite the lineup. If you look at the images behind the newest Ranger addition, you’ll see glimpses of 8 other Rangers from past seasons, and it’s a powerhouse lineup.

The lineup includes Aurico (Red Ranger, Alien Rangers), Tanya (Yellow Ranger, Power Rangers Zeo), Damon Henderson (Green Ranger, Power Rangers Lost Galaxy), Danny Delgado (Black Ranger, Power Rangers Wild Force), Tori Hanson (Wind Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Storm), Xander Bly (Green Ranger, Power Rangers Mystic Force), Gia Moran (Yellow Ranger, Power Rangers Megaforce), and Robert James (Wolf Ranger, Power Rangers Jungle Fury).

That’s a stacked lineup of Rangers, and one of the best aspects about this new team is that it includes Rangers from all across the franchise timeline. Bennett did this in Beyond the Grid as well, and it was one of that storyline’s biggest strengths. Featuring favorites outside of Mighty Morphin is always welcome, and to this point, characters like Gia, Xander, Tori, Danny, Damon, and Aurico haven’t had their chance to shine in the comics. Robert and Tanya have previously appeared in the comics, but having them back in the fold is fantastic as well.

It remains to be seen if the team’s lineup will shift from story arc to story arc or if this will be the core team for the foreseeable future, but in the meantime, you can check out the official description below.

“Get ready for a groundbreaking new series featuring all your favorite Rangers across time and space! This is it, Power Rangers fans! All of your favorite Rangers from every season and every series of the long-running television and comic series will finally be united in ways you’ve never even dreamed!

At a mysterious base on the planet Aquitar, a morphinomenal program is taking shape… Under the guidance of the eccentric Operator, the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger calls upon Power Rangers from across time and space to form elite teams and battle a rising evil!

In the first issue of this all-new ongoing series, get ready as Power Rangers superfans Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) and Kenny Porter (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Fearless) alongside superstar artist Alessio Zonno (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III) draw from across thirty years of canon to bring together unlimited dream teams of your favorite Rangers.”

Power Rangers Unlimited #1 will hit comic stores on June 1, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!