Power Rangers Live-Action Disney Series Reportedly Delayed (But Don’t Panic Just Yet)

Anticipation is high for the upcoming live-action Power Rangers Disney+ series, and recently there was a flurry of activity that included casting news and an impending start date for filming. Unfortunately, a new update on the series hits the brakes on that momentum, including a delay that will have an impact on when we actually get this series on a TV screen. That said, we wouldn’t panic just yet.

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There’s already been some doom and gloom online about a new update shared by insider @Jinsakuu, who shared some information from his most trusted sources on the live-action Power Rangers series. Evidently, filming will not start for the series in April as previously believed, as there will only be a focus on pre-production at that time. He goes on to say that no one has been cast yet, and that casting isn’t expected to begin until the Summer, so if you look at timing, it’s at least going to be the second half of the year before this series starts to really come together, and that likely means a 2027 debut or at the earliest a late 2026 debut when all is said and done.

Why You Shouldn’t Panic…At Least Not Yet

With Power Rangers’ recent history regarding development of new shows and connected-universes, it’s easy to understand why some are looking at this update as another era’s nail in the coffin. There’s not really reason to panic just yet though, and the report breaks down a few logical reasons for the delay.

One is actually due to Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg’s other project with Disney in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Their work on the series is a major part of why fans are excited to see them lead the new Power Rangers series, but evidently, production on Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ next season is taking longer than they initially expected. That is obviously the priority for them, so it makes sense that if something is going to get delayed, it’s Power Rangers.

The other reason noted here is script rewrites, and it coincides with the other element mentioned here, which says that while this is still a priority for the studio and the showrunners, they are also not going to rush anything. The current draft of the script is evidently mostly unchanged regarding the core elements, which follows a team of Rangers who get their powers passed down from the original team in the past to deal with a new threat.

Given that the script is still largely intact regarding the main plot elements, and that there’s a higher priority project for the showrunners at the moment, there’s not enough here to send fans into panic mode. Now, that could obviously change if some other major wrench is thrown in or the production is delayed even further or into 2027, but as of right now, this all seems like normal development hurdles and maneuvering. Hopefully, that continues to be the case, because fans definitely would love to see this vision actually make it to the screen.

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