Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1 Reveals Variant Covers

Ahead of the release of the first issue, BOOM! Studios has revealed a TON of fresh variant covers that will be available for the upcoming first issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II. The first issue of the highly anticipated sequel will include variant covers by none other than Kevin Eastman (co-creator of the Turtles), plus Miguel Mercado, Ejikure, Jenny Frison, Bjorn Barends, Taurin Clarke, Tyler Kirkham, and InHyuk Lee. You can see sixteen of hte variant covers, including hte four interconnected covers and several homage variants, below.

BOOM! Studios' official description for the series reads as follows: "It's been six months since the Teenagers With Attitude and the Heroes In A Half Shell teamed up to defeat the unholy alliance of Rita Repulsa and Shredder, but a new threat will force them to reunite in the crossover YOU demanded! Between an invasion from beyond, old enemies teaming up with unlikely accomplices, and a threat to the Rangers' powers themselves, will the two teams survive the onslaught, or will they need help from the most unexpected ally imaginable?"

Writer Ryan Parrott will pen the new crossover, having also written the first event, with fan-favorite artist Dan Mora providing interior art and the main covers for each issue. Look for the first issue to be published this December.