Exclusive ‘Promethee 13:13’ Poster Reveal

Fans of the science-fiction favorite Promethee are getting a full-on prequel in Promethee 13:13 thanks to Delcourt Group and ComiXology, and we’ve got an exclusive poster!

Promethee 13:13 comes from Andy Diggle, Shawn Martinbrough, David Stewart, and Jock, and will detail how things led up to Christophe Bec’s post-apocalyptic tale in two 48-page volumes. Those volumes will be exclusive to Kindle, ComiXology, and Prime Reading, and will be released in English and French worldwide simultaneously. Promethee 13:13 is also getting a slick new poster, which you can see in the images below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The universe of Promethee is vast. It could be extended, as I am doing now, or enriched, as Andy Diggle wanted to do. He has adeptly filled gaps in my story, bringing his own vision and digging deeper into aspects of the tale that I only ever touched on, sometimes even with a certain poetry. Shawn Martinbrough’s artwork has character; his stark style brings a new feeling to the series, that will permit it, I hope, to help a much larger number of American readers discover my series,” said Promethee original creator/writer/artist Christophe Bec.

Bec, Diggle, Martinbrough, and Jock will be on hand to sign some of those posters during their panel at the Festival International De La Bande Dessinee, where they will also be discussing new details about the book. They’ll be available at the Delcourt Group booth in Le Monde des Bulles Marquee on Friday, January 25th from 5 to 6pm, and Saturday, January 26th from 7 to 8pm local time. Additionally, the Promethee team along with comiXology Originals Head of Content, Chip Mosher and Directeur Editorial at Delcourt Group, Jean Wacquet, will discuss this upcoming comic series during the Past, Present and Future: Promethee 13:13 panel, which takes place on Thursday, January 24th at 4:30pm local time at the Conservatory Gabriel Fauré in Angoulême, France.

“The Promethee series is this huge, sprawling epic that takes place over thousands of years with dozens of characters. There’s so much material and so many options, you’re spoiled for choice. I wanted to come up with something accessible and give a sense of the wealth of the material out there to be discovered, but without it feeling completely overwhelming—a nice self-contained story, which doesn’t require you to have any knowledge of the original series, but can act as a doorway to it,” said Promethee 13:13 writer, Andy Diggle.

You can check out the comic’s official description below:

“Promethee 13:13 is a psychological sci-fi horror comic full of alien conspiracy, written by Andy Diggle (The Losers, Thief of Thieves, Hellblazer, Uncanny) with art by Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), colors by Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), covers by Jock (Batman, The Losers), and headed by veteran editor Will Dennis.

Darla, a successful author, has visions of apocalyptic invasions and being abducted by aliens as a child. After years of medication she’s put it behind her, until one day while speaking at a mental illness conference in San Diego, her life gets turned upside down. At the same time, strange things begin to happen during the latest space shuttle Atlantis mission. Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13.”

Promethee 13:13 is scheduled to release later this year.