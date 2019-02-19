‘Rick and Morty’ Celebrates 50 Issues With Wild Connecting Covers

Oni Press is celebrating Rick and Morty‘s 50th issue in style, and now we can exclusively reveal two new connecting covers from the extravaganza.

Oni Press had artist Matt Horak (Spider-Man, Deadpool, Punisher) put together some connecting covers for the big issue, which celebrates the first 49 issues of the series by featuring Rick and Morty in a number of creative versions, and you can check out the awesome new covers below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the cover, there’s got apes, giant grapes (hey, that rhymed!), sunflowers, lizard men, cavemen, punk rockers, .lumberjacks, aliens, toys, robots, spacemen, wizards, skeletons, zombies, strongmen, devils, wrestlers, twins, clowns, men made out of fire, insects, bananas, super villains, Frankenstein’s monsters, creepy people, duck faces, sumo wrestlers, soldiers, vampires, surfers, ghosts, barbarians, wolf people, and, of course, Pickle Rick.

The grand 50th issue will feature talent pulled from the past 49 issues of the popular series, featuring talents like Kyle Starks, Marc Ellerby, Tini Howard, Sarah Graley, Andrew Maclean, Jarrett Williams, Josh Trujillo, Benjamin Dewey, Sarah Stern, and Rii Abrego. If you’ve loved Rick and Morty so far, you’re going to love this all-hands-on-deck issue, and you can check out the official description below:

“It’s just Rick and Morty. Rick and Morty and their adventures, Morty… Rick and Morty, forever and forever, FIFTY ISSUES Rick and Morty! Join us as we celebrate this milestone with a special, super oversized MORTY’S MINDBLOWER issue! Featuring creators from the previous 49 issues including Kyle Starks, Mark Ellerby, Andrew Maclean, Tini Howard, Jarrett Williams, Sarah Graley, Josh Trujillo, Rii Abrego, Benjamin Dewey, and Sarah Stern.”

The fourth season of the Rick and Morty TV show is also in development, as the show was renewed by Cartoon Network for 70 more episodes. Co-creator Justin Roiland revealed the team was excited about the future in a previous interview.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” Roiland told Polygon. “[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

Rick and Morty #50 hits comic stores on May 29th.