Rob Liefeld Homages Iconic Marvel Moments in Deadpool Variant Covers

Marvel is celebrating the upcoming release of Deadpool: Badder Blood with a series of Homager variant covers by Rob Liefeld. The Deadpool creator is back with a new saga for the Merc With a Mouth in June's Deadpool: Badder Blood, a sequel to the hit series Deadpool: Bad Blood. Instead of just releasing simple Homage variant covers, Marvel is going to the extreme with Homager variants that find Deadpool recreating some iconic moments from the publisher's history, from titles such as Fantastic Four, Secret Wars, Deadpool, Captain America, and Wolverine.

The Homager variant covers begin in May, with Rob Liefeld paying tribute to some of his favorite Marvel covers and creators, but with the added twist of Deadpool mixed into them. The classic covers will come from Fantastic Four #52 by Jack Kirby, Secret Wars #7 by Mike Zeck, Captain America #111 by Jim Steranko, Daredevil #163 by Frank Miller, and the collection of the original Wolverine limited series by Frank Miller.

"Marvel has a world class library of historic and recognizable comic book covers, and when they asked me to make some Deadpool covers for their Homagers series, I jumped at the chance to pay proper tribute to iconic images from Marvel Legends, Jack Kirby, Jim Steranko, Mike Zeck and Frank Miller!" Liefeld said. "These were a blast to create and I'm excited to share how I inserted Deadpool into classic Daredevil, Wolverine, and Fantastic Four covers!"

Rob Liefeld Reveals New Look at Deadpool: Badder Blood

Rob Liefeld is returning for another Merc With a Mouth adventure next summer in Deadpool: Badder Blood. The five-issue limited series is a sequel to Liefeld's top-selling graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood, which debuted as a graphic novel in 2017 before Marvel released it in single issues earlier this year. Deadpool: Badder Blood will feature some of your favorite X-Men, including Cable and Wolverine, who are very familiar with Wade Wilson. Josh Brolin played Cable in Deadpool 2, and Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine for the newly-announced Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Marvel announced Deapool: Badder Blood with a sneak peek at the first issue's cover and interior art by Rob Liefeld. ComicBook.com also had the exclusive first look at more artwork, as well as covers featuring a massive Deadpool creature that appears to be eating Wade Wilson.

The description of Deadpool: Badder Blood reads, "This latest chapter will see the Merc with the Mouth team up with guest stars like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Cable against a dangerous new villain. Deadpool's upcoming mission will also raise the stakes of Deadpool's intense feud with his adversary known as Thumper, revealing surprising details about the deadly killer's origin along the way. Additionally, fans will be introduced to brand-new Liefeld created characters including the mysterious warrior SHATTTERSTORM, ARCATA AND KILLVILLE!"

