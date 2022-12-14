Deadpool: Badder Blood by Rob Liefeld New Look Revealed (Exclusive)

Rob Liefeld is returning for another Merc With a Mouth adventure next summer in Deadpool: Badder Blood. The five-issue limited series is a sequel to Liefeld's top-selling graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood, which debuted as a graphic novel in 2017 before Marvel released it in single issues earlier this year. Deadpool: Badder Blood will feature some of your favorite X-Men, including Cable and Wolverine, who are very familiar with Wade Wilson. Josh Brolin played Cable in Deadpool 2, and Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine for the newly-announced Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Marvel announced Deapool: Badder Blood with a sneak peek at the first issue's cover and interior art by Rob Liefeld. ComicBook.com also has the exclusive first look at more artwork, as well as covers featuring a massive Deadpool creature that appears to be eating Wade Wilson.

The description of Deadpool: Badder Blood reads, "This latest chapter will see the Merc with the Mouth team up with guest stars like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Cable against a dangerous new villain. Deadpool's upcoming mission will also raise the stakes of Deadpool's intense feud with his adversary known as Thumper, revealing surprising details about the deadly killer's origin along the way. Additionally, fans will be introduced to brand-new Liefeld created characters including the mysterious warrior SHATTTERSTORM, ARCATA AND KILLVILLE!"

"Deadpool: Badder Blood, if it was going to be released as singles, is well past the two issues," Liefeld previously said about the project. "It's been drawn, colored, finished art for two issues worth of work, and is in Marvel's hands. The idea is to roll Badder Blood on the heels of Bad Blood. And again. I dig it. I really enjoy working with the guys. I really enjoy working with everyone at Marvel and the synergy. And when they want to flip the light switch, it's exciting because when you have something you believe in, it's even more exciting. A guy told me yesterday 'I love how excited you get about everything.' Well, double that for this. I'm really excited for this. You and I are old enough to know that in the '90s when Friends and Seinfeld ruled Thursday nights, they couldn't have new episodes all the time, right? And they had a campaign that said, 'If you haven't seen it. It's new to you!'"

You can find the first look at Deadpool: Badder Blood #1 below. The issue goes on sale in June 2023.