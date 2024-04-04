Rob Liefeld to Publish a Memoir in 2025

After spending decades in the comic book industry, co-founding Image Comics and creating characters such as Deadpool and Cable, Rob Liefeld's story is about to be told in a whole new way. On Thursday, it was announced that Liefeld will be publishing Robservations, a memoir recounting his life and career. Robservations, which shares its name with Liefeld's ongoing podcast, will feature ten original sketches, as well as behind-the-scenes anecdotes, reflections on his career-defining decisions, and little-known facts about the comic book industry. The memoir, which is being published by BenBella Publishing, is expected to debut at some point in early 2025.

"I have had a lifelong love affair with comic books," Liefeld said in a statement. "They have been my passion since I was seven years old. Having been fortunate to break into the business as a teenager in the 80s, I've seen five decades of tremendous change, quite a bit of upheaval, and a fair amount of rebellion and betrayal. Some of which I started. It's been quite a ride, and I'm eager to share this incredible ride with everyone. Watching my creations become roles portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Minka Kelly with many more on the way, is a crazy culmination of my comic book dreams as a kid. Over the course of my career, comic books have become a rich minefield that drives pop culture."

What Is Robservations About?

Robservations promises to provide readers with an intimate look at his journey from a pastor's son in Orange County, CA, to becoming one of the most celebrated figures in the comic book industry. From his beginnings as a teen sensation at DC Comics to becoming one of the industry's most celebrated figures, Liefeld's journey has been nothing short of legendary. In the early 90's at Marvel Comics, he introduced the world to iconic characters such as Deadpool, Cable, and X-Force, catapulting sales to unprecedented heights with record-shattering single book sales of 5 million copies of X-Force #1.

Following his groundbreaking work at Marvel, Liefeld embarked on a new chapter by co-founding Image Comics, disrupting the whole comics industry, and launching the third-largest comic publisher in history. This new comic publisher allowed creators to publish material of their own creation without giving up copyrights to those characters, something that other publishers had never offered. Liefeld found success with his creation of Youngblood, Bloodstrike, and Prophet, each selling over one million copies on their debuts, an unheard-of achievement for independent comics at the time. In 1996, Liefeld triumphantly returned to Marvel, where he revitalized iconic titles such as The Avengers and Captain America, leading to the top-selling Avengers comic in the title's history. He has remained at the top of his game since. Through his fearless approach and willingness to push boundaries, he reshaped the industry's landscape, leaving an indelible legacy that continues to influence creators today.

"BenBella is thrilled to partner with legendary comic artist Rob Liefield on the release of his memoir," BenBella CEO Glenn Yeffeth echoed. "Rob offers a glimpse into the hurdles and triumphs of his 38-year career, the origin stories of many beloved characters, and what's next for the creator of Deadpool and Cable. We're excited to help Rob share his story with fans who love comic books as much as he does."

Liefeld is represented by Liz Parker and David Boxerbaum from Verve Talent.

As mentioned above, Robservations will be released through BenBella Publishing in early 2025.