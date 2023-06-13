Robotech Rick Hunter #2 Covers Revealed by Titan (Exclusive)

Rick Hunter, one of the Robotech franchise's most popular characters, will lead his own series later this summer. Ahead of the series debut in August, publisher Titan Comics has given ComicBook.com an exclusive preview of the official covers for Robotech: Rick Hunter #2. Scheduled to be published in September, the second issue will feature a main cover by Radian Black artist Colm Griffin, and variants by Power Rangers' Bon Bernado, Concrete Jungle's Nicola Izzo, and DC Bombshells Pasquale Qualano. You can check out all four of these covers below.

Robotech: Rick Hunter is set to be written by Brandon Easton (Transformers, Star Trek, M.A.S.K.) and artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers). A description for the second issue reads as follow: "After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past – when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech,Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!"

Robotech: Rick Hunter #2 is scheduled to be published by Titan Comics on September 6th.