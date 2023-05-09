Robotech: Rick Hunter Reveals New Cover by Artist Derrick Chew (Exclusive)

Rick Hunter, one of the most popular characters in the Robotech franchise, will headline a new comic series from Titan Comics. Robotech follows the adventures of humans who pilot jet fighters that transform into giant mechs. Their adventures have been told in several anime as well as comics, but the latest series from Titan Comics is a continuation that takes place after the original series, for the first time in canon. ComicBook.com can exclusively a cover for Robotech: Rick Hunter by artist Derrick Chew, along with a work-in-progress character sketch by series artist Simone Ragazzoni.

Robotech: Rick Hunter is by writer Brandon Easton (Transformers) and artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers). A description of the series reads, "After the devastating events of the Macross saga, RICK HUNTER must face an all new threat, along with the ghosts of his past — when a Zentraedi splinter group attacks Yokohama, Rick is called to investigate! Piloting the new prototype YF-4 Veritech, Rick encounters old friends and new enemies, all while recounting the moments of his life that shaped most epic moments in the ROBOTECH universe!"

Ragazzoni's character sketch features the main character Lisa Hayes and shows her from various different angles. Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 goes on sale August 2nd. You can find Derrick Chew's cover for the first issue below, along with the Lisa character sketch and the WIP page by Simone Ragazzoni. It should be noted that both the WIP page and character sketch are not final art. You can pre-order Robotech: Rick Hunter #1 from Forbidden Planet here.