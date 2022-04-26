Robotech Live-Action Movie Lands Hawkeye Director

✖

Sony Pictures is all-in apparently when it comes to the creation of live-action anime adaptations, with the studio previously confirming that it had several movies in the works that would dive into the medium. Now, it seems that their live-action Robotech movie is moving closer to arriving, as the director of Disney's Hawkeye series, Rhys Thomas, has been announced to helm the new film that will adapt the classic anime tale that sees humanity creating giant mech suits in order to combat threats from the stars.

Robotech has a long history in the world of anime, first debuting in 1985 and garnering a series with eighty-five episodes originally. Unlike Mobile Suit Gundam, which primarily focuses on mankind using giant mech suits to battle one another in wars of attrition, Robotech saw mankind using alien technology to build said giant robots in order to combat extraterrestrial threats.

The project was originally announced in 2017, with Columbia PIcture production chief, Michael De Luca having this to say about the anime franchise via an interview with Variety:

"Robotech is unique in that it has always been a marriage of spectacle with human characters that seem drawn from life. That's why we are so excited to be working with Mark and Gianni as we move forward on this project. With a history that offers an epic love triangle, a renegade hero, and a world on the brink of extinction, 'Robotech' offers a wide scope and a rich and impressive universe where the story possibilities are endless."

Rhys Thomas might be best known for his work on Hawkeye, but he has also lent his talents to the likes of Saturday Night Live and Documentary Now!, making a big departure with this upcoming project, presumably, from his comedic roots. Previously, the director if Stephen King's It, Andy Muschietti, had been linked to the franchise with a Macross reboot, but it appears as though those plans won't be seeing the light of day based on this reveal from Sony Pictures.

Currently, Sony is working to bring a number of other anime properties to life via live-action adaptations, with the likes of One-Punch Man, Gantz, and Made in Abyss being some of the heavy hitters.

Via Deadline