Archie Comics Reacts to Royal Baby Name

The newest royal baby has officially entered the world this week, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their newborn son on Monday. Over the past two days, the biggest question surrounding the birth of the baby has been what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would choose to name their son. The mystery was solved on Wednesday when the couple announced that they’d settled on the name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

This name certainly has meaning to the new parents, but it also carries a special place in the hearts of comic readers around the world. While the baby may not have been named after the titular character from Archie Comics, that’s likely the first thing that many people will think of when they hear it. Of course, this correlation wasn’t lost on the folks behind Archie Comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Archie Comics Twitter account commented on the naming announcement, with a callback to a popular meme online. The account simply tweeted the phrase, “i’m baby.”

i’m baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

If you have no knowledge of the meme itself, this tweet still makes a bit of sense. The baby is named Archie, the name of the account is Archie, Archie is baby. But that’s not the entire joke.

There is a meme built around the phrase “I’m baby” that is often used as a joke to say you don’t understand something or that you aren’t to be questioned. The whole situation originated from a serious situation in which a girl texted her mother during a home invasion and her mother’s phone somehow delivered the auto-correct message, “I’m baby.”

Once the photo of the exchange was posted to tumblr, it went viral and became a meme.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!