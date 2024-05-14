DC Reveals Zero Hour 30th-Anniversary Special First Look (Exclusive)

2024 has been a banner year for DC's Trinity, but it's also the anniversary of one of DC's most memorable storylines. That would be the epic battle for the universe known as Zero Hour, and to celebrate its 30th anniversary, DC is jumping back to Zero Hour with an all-star team at the helm. Writers Dan Jurgen and Ron Marz will join Darryl Banks, Jerry Ordway, Paul Pelletier, Kelley Jones, and more in this oversized special issue, and you can check out your exclusive first look at the new special on the next slide. The Zero Hour 30th-Anniversary Special lands in comic stores on August 28th, and will also feature covers from Jurgens, Ordway, Alan Quah, and Ken Lashley.

For those unfamiliar with Zero Hour, the storyline was one of the pivotal moments in Hal Jordan's journey as Parallax. After the devastation of Coast City, we now know that the entity of fear infected Jordan and sent him on a quest to refashion the timeline to restore his home and those that were lost.

A new Lantern named Kyle Rayner was instrumental in stopping him along with the rest of DC's heroes, and the special picks up after those events, with Rayner discovering Hal and his vision have survived. These days they are teammates and friends, but back then that was not the case, and fans can take a walk back through time in the 80-page special. You can find the official description below.

Zero Hour 30th-Anniversary Special

On sale August 28th

Written by DAN JURGENS and RON MARZ

Art by DAN JURGENS, DARRYL BANKS, JERRY ORDWAY, PAUL PELLETIER,

KELLEY JONES and more!

Cover by DAN JURGENS and JERRY ORDWAY

Variant covers by ALAN QUAH and KEN LASHLEY

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

RAISED UV cover by JON BOGDANOVE ($10.99 US)

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Variant $9.99 US (card stock)

30 years ago, one of the DCU's brightest heroes fell from grace, driven over the edge by his failure to save Coast City and millions of people. In the famed EMERALD TWILIGHT storyline, Hal Jordan became PARALLAX in the wake of Coast City being annihilated. After that, he almost succeeded in refashioning the entire DC timeline and resetting reality to restore his home in the ZERO HOUR event. Luckily, the heroes prevailed and destroyed this villain and timeline for good...or so we thought. Green Lantern Kyle Rayner is about to discover Hal and his vision have survived, and they're willing to do whatever it takes to make sure their world prevails!

Writers Dan Jurgens and Ron Marz return to the world of Zero Hour with an art team comprised of all-star DC talent to celebrate this landmark anniversary. What repercussions will their story today have for

those of tomorrow? Find out in this

Are you excited for the Zero Hour 30th-Anniversary Special? You can talk all things comics and DC with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!