McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Cyborg Superman Figure Drops on May 16th

What's next for McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse lineup? The awesome looking Cyborg Superman figure pictured below. The figure is not based on the classic Hank Henshaw Cyborg Superman, rather the New 52 Zor-El (aka Supergirl's father) incarnation of the character, who was transformed into an extremely powerful cyborg by Brainiac.

Pre-orders for the New 52 Cyborg Superman McFarlane Toys figure are expected to go live starting on May 16th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added here after the launch.

In other McFarlane Toys news, last week saw the release of several new figures, including a new Tim Drake Robin, a Batman vs Bane 2-pack, and a Batman Hush Sketch Edition Gold Label exclusive in the DC Multiverse lineup. There's also a Batman '66 wave in their DC Retro collection. Details about the figures can be found below.

Finally, pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman: Futures End Jokerbot figure launched recently as a standalone, Gold Label, glow-in-the-dark version of a Target exclusive Build-A-Figure from a few years back. This time around, it's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 with a release date set for July 26th.

It's a crazy figure from a really intriguing 2014 DC storyline in which Bruce Wayne is merged with the Joker to form a cyber soldier. That's why you'll find the Joker's visage on one side of the head of this figure and Batman's on the other. In addition to the glow-in-the-dark paint, the figure will also include and art card and a base.