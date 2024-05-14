McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Cyborg Superman Figure Drops on May 16th
The figure is based on the Zor-El New 52 Cyborg Superman.
What's next for McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse lineup? The awesome looking Cyborg Superman figure pictured below. The figure is not based on the classic Hank Henshaw Cyborg Superman, rather the New 52 Zor-El (aka Supergirl's father) incarnation of the character, who was transformed into an extremely powerful cyborg by Brainiac.
Pre-orders for the New 52 Cyborg Superman McFarlane Toys figure are expected to go live starting on May 16th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added here after the launch.
In other McFarlane Toys news, last week saw the release of several new figures, including a new Tim Drake Robin, a Batman vs Bane 2-pack, and a Batman Hush Sketch Edition Gold Label exclusive in the DC Multiverse lineup. There's also a Batman '66 wave in their DC Retro collection. Details about the figures can be found below.
- DC Multiverse Batman Hush Sketch Gold Label 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Limited to 4800 Pieces ($29.99) – Entertainment Earth Exclusive / Available Now: "The Caped Crusader plummets from the pages of Batman: Hush with sketch-edition deco! Batman comes with extra hands, 2 batarangs, display base, and card stand. Also included is an exclusive art card featuring Batman on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other. Fully articulated, the black-and-white Dark Knight is showcased in designer window-box packaging with an exclusive card stand and a Batman logo display base."
- DC Retro Batman 1966 6-inch Action Figures ($19.99 each) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: The wave includes Nightwing, Alfred, Bookworm, Space Batman, and Wax Robin in a mix of figures inspired by the comics and the classic TV show. There's also a Batman 66 – Batmobile with Joker Gold Label set that you can find here on Amazon now.
- DC Direct DC Designer Series Batman by Dan Mora Resin Statue ($249.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "From the pages of Detective Comics #1045, comes the next stunning DC Designer Series statue featuring Dan Mora's take on the caped crusader. This dynamic piece, features Batman flying through the air over the streets of Gotham City. Great sculptural detail highlights the cape and striking pose. Standing at approximately 15 1/2-inches tall, this limited edition resin statue is a must have for any Batman collector. Statue is in 1:6 scale."
- DC Multiverse Batman vs Bane / Batman: Knightfall 2-pack – See at Entertainment Earth / GameStop / Amazon
- DC Multiverse Tim Drake Robin 7-inch Scale Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Note that this figure is an upgrade to the Tim Drake Robin that was released last year.
Finally, pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman: Futures End Jokerbot figure launched recently as a standalone, Gold Label, glow-in-the-dark version of a Target exclusive Build-A-Figure from a few years back. This time around, it's an Amazon exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 with a release date set for July 26th.
It's a crazy figure from a really intriguing 2014 DC storyline in which Bruce Wayne is merged with the Joker to form a cyber soldier. That's why you'll find the Joker's visage on one side of the head of this figure and Batman's on the other. In addition to the glow-in-the-dark paint, the figure will also include and art card and a base.