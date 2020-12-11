Safety Director Reginald Hudlin Teases Multiple Milestone Projects in Comics, Film and TV

✖

During DC FanDome earlier this year, the publisher released the first new comics from Milestone in years. The publishing imprint, launched in the '90s by a number of Black comic book writers and artists, lasted only a short time before folding, with its characters largely absent from parent company DC's publishing line since. the course of the 25 years or so since the end of Milestone, there were several efforts to revitalize the brand or bring some of the characters into DC's shared universe, but all have been abortive and short-lived until very recently, with a new release, more scheduled, and news on a Static Shock movie.

During a recent interview in support of Safety, his new football drama for Disney+, filmmaker and comic book writer Reginald Hudlin told ComicBook.com that the new-look Milestone is going to be more than just one or two projects -- and more than just Static Shock.

"I thought the guys were prescient when they named the company Milestone Media," Hudlin told ComicBook.com. "Denys [Cowan] and I have both worked in multiple mediums, in television and so on. And we're doing something that's never been done before: we are creators who are experienced in comics and movies and television, and we're shepherding the projects in multiple platforms simultaneously. So there's gonna be comics, and there's gonna be movies, and there's gonna be TV shows. Yes, of course, everyone's focused on Static – and they should be, because he's a great character, but there's a lot of great characters in the Milestone universe, both old ones and new ones we're going to be creating. Over the course of the next couple of years, we're going to be rolling out a lot of exciting projects coming out of Milestone."

Milestone's most recent revival was announced in 2015 at Comic Con International in San Diego. After several false starts and a numebr of regime changes on DC's publishing side, they officially announced that the line would be returning with a one-shot, released digitally during FanDome, and more comics coming in the spring.

While he's thrilled to have found Disney+ to work on Safety with, and he's happy to be back in the geek space, Hudlin says it's unlikely he will return to one of his most-loved TV projects: the animated Black Panther series, anytime soon.

"You know what? I did that before they were Disney, and they've got a grand vision and they're doing their thing which is awesome," Hudlin said. "I'm a big fan of what they do, and I can't wait to do what I do."

Hudlin's Safety is now streaming on Disney+.