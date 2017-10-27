Funko Delivers A Big Wave Of ‘Saga’ Pop Figures

Saga is, without a doubt, one of the best comic book series on the planet right now. It's a beautiful, hilarious, heart-wrenching, and insane bit of sci-fi fantasy that is loaded with memorable characters. It's been a long time coming, but many of those characters have finally been given the Funko Pop treatment. If you've been waiting for your own Lying Cat Pop, you won't be disappointed.

The core of the first wave of Saga Pop figures include Alana, Marko, Prince Robot IV, Lying Cat, and The Will. A chase version of The Will is a 1-in-6 rarity. The entire set of standard Saga figures is available to pre-order here with shipment slated for January.

Outside of the core series, collectors and fans will definitely want to scoop up the Isabel Hot Topic exclusive figure. A pink version of Lying Cat will be headed to Barnes & Noble while a Previews Exclusive bloody version of Lying Cat will be available in comic shops. Look for these exclusives to arrive in their respective stores in January.

Needless to say, the absence of Ghüs in this series is glaring - but that just means that we have more Saga Pop figures to look forward to. Probably not The Stalk though - not without a lot of strategically placed hair anyway. Continue on to the gallery below to take a closer look at the current lineup of Saga Pop figures.