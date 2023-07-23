The Savage Sword of Conan Announced: "Gritty and Gruesome"

After switching publishers last year, Conan the Barbarian is coming back in a big way. Sunday, officials at both Titan Comics, the new licensee of all things Conan comics, and Heroic Signatures, the company that owns the character's rights, took to San Diego Comic-Con to unveil the latest plans for the character and his expansive sword and sorcery world. On the tails of a new Conan the Barbarian series announced last year, Titan Comics will now also bring back Savage Sword of Conan in its original oversized format.

"Ever since we announced the launch of this new comic book line, fans and creators alike have been clamouring for the return of this iconic title – ONLY if it was in its original B&W anthology magazine format," Titan editor Matt Murray says of the new issue. "It's been a really tough secret to keep that we at Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics have actually been planning on that all along, but it can be a tough skull to crack on a few levels. We hope that we can live up to the expectations, as well as the legacy of the classic book, and think that with the writers and artists we already have on board (and those we're still talking to) we can forge a new and exciting chapter in CONAN's savage story."

Publishing its first issue in 2024, The Savage Sword of Conan will be printed as a black-and-white, magazine-sized comic. The title has a whole crew of creators attached to it already including John Arcudi, Frank Tieri, Patch Zircher, Howard Chaykin, Rafael Kayanan, Cary Nord, Rebeca Puebla, Dan Panosian, Richard Pace, Gerardo Zaffino amongst others.

During the same panel, Titan unveiled Conan the Barbarian #1 has sold over 80,000 copies, becoming the publisher's best-selling comic book.

"We are so thrilled with the numbers on issue #1," stated Titan Publishing Director, Ricky Claydon. "Our staff and partners at Heroic Signatures worked extremely hard to make the best Conan comic ever and I think we have achieved that. Jim (Zub)'s and Roberto (De La Torre)'s creation is barbarically perfect! This masterpiece combined with the unbelievable support of our distribution (Diamond Comics) and retail partners made this launch a once in a lifetime opportunity for all of us."

Conan the Barbarian #1 is set for release on August 2nd while The Savage Sword of Conan has yet to set a release date.