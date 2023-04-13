Conan the Barbarian #1 Cover and Interior Art Revealed by Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures (Exclusive)

A new era of Conan the Barbarian comics is coming from Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at some of its stunning art. Last summer, Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures announced a co-publishing venture for the universe of comics and graphic novels created by Robert E. Howard. Things will kick off in July with the release of a new volume of Conan the Barbarian by writer Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers), Roberto De La Torre (King-Size Conan, Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D), and colorist José Villarrubia (Promethea, Sweet Tooth, Cuba: My Revolution).

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Roberto De La Torre's Cover B for Conan the Barbarian #1, along with interior art by De La Torre and José Villarrubia. The cover features Conan in all his mighty glory, fighting off a swarm of attackers with only his fists and sword. The interior page is much of the same, as Conan stands triumphant over a pile of defeated bodies.

"We have been working with Titan for a year on the prose side and established a good foundation for expanding our business together. When it became clear that Heroic Signatures would publish our own comics it was natural to partner with a team that we have known for decades. Their expertise in publishing is stellar and we couldn't be more excited to launch a barbarian horde of titles like Conan, Solomon Kane, Dark Agnes, and many more together," said Fredrik Malmberg, President of Heroic Signatures.

"Following on from the Conan fiction and illustrated books Titan Books is publishing this year with Heroic Signatures, we are very excited to be extending our relationship with our longstanding colleagues, Fred and Jay and their incredible team, to include Comics, Graphic Novels and Archive Editions through Titan Comics, for all the Robert E Howard properties which we will be launching in 2023," said Titan Comics and Titan Books co-Publishers Vivian Cheung and Nick Landau.

The launch of Conan the Barbarian #1 will be a part of Titan Comics Tenth Anniversary celebrations, which also has plans for several miniseries featuring Robert E. Howard's signature heroes.

Conan the Barbarian #1 goes on sale July 26th. You can pre-order the issue from Forbidden Planet here.