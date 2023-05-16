Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Update on Conan Sequel

Conan the Barbarian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gave an update on what's going on with the franchise. In a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, the star explained how things remain up in the air with a movie or series around he iconic character. For starters, Fredrik Malmberg owns the rights to Conan the Barbarian. That's a pretty big hurdle to getting another movie off the ground. He has to say yes to any treatments and give his blessing. But, also, Malmberg has an agreement with Netflix that has to be navigated as well. All these factors come into play before even getting Schwarzenegger on board for whatever they have planned. But, he does have some optimism around Conan these days.

"It's been pending for the last 10 years. [Fredrik] Malmberg owns the rights. He comes to me and says, "Oh, I have a deal with Netflix," and when we ask Netflix, they don't know anything about it. It's one of those crazy things," Schwarzenegger said. "I hope he figures it out. I think you do it like Unforgiven, where you play the age. There's a great script out there that John Milius wrote, and others have written one. The story is there. There are directors who want to do it. But he has the rights, and until he sells the rights for one or two movies, or for the franchise, there's nothing you can do about it."



Arnold Schwarzenegger Done With Terminator After Dark Fate Dissappointment

After Terminator: Dark Fate, it seems like Arnold Schwarzenegger is basically done with the franchise. In the same interview, he acknowledges the series will go on. But, he openly questions his place in whatever's next. Fans of the franchise were pretty rough on Dark Fate. So were the stars when you really think about it. Even with that fact in tow, the state of Hollywood as currently constructed mandates IP sequels. And acknowledging that, there will be more Terminator at some point, with or without Schwarzenegger.

"The franchise is not done. I'm done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator," Schwarzenegger explained. "Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly."

"The first three movies were great," he added. "Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn't close the deal as far as I'm concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written."

