Titan Books Brings The Boys, Star Trek, Conan the Barbarian and More to SDCC (Exclusive)

Titan Books is bringing some of its most popular franchises to San Diego Comic-Con. The summer convention is the place to be for fans of pop culture, with comics, TV shows, movies, and more represented during the annual event. While major studios like Marvel Studios, Netflix, and HBO are reportedly skipping out on their big Hall H presentations, companies will still look to capitalize on the thousands of fans that will fill the San Diego Convention Center. ComicBook.com has already revealed what Titan Entertainment has in store for SDCC merchandise and the titles Titan Comics plans to have in stock , so now let's look at the book side.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Titan Books' exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Titan Books is the leading independent publisher of sci-fi, fantasy, horror, crime, pop culture, movie and TV tie-ins, so a lot of the products below you should be very familiar with. Today, we can reveal the list of titles Titan Books will have for fans at SDCC, which includes:

Feeding Hannibal: The Connoisseur's Cookbook – 10th Anniversary Edition with a Comic-Con exclusive dust jacket signed by Bryan Fuller and Janice Poon, limited edition "Eat the Rude" enamel pin, and exclusive downloadable recipes

Debut copies of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan: The Making of the Classic Film with exclusive limited edition SS Botany Bay keyring

Debut copies of Star Trek: The Art of Neville Page with exclusive collectible art print and signed copies on hand

Debut copies of Conan the Barbarian: The Official Story of the Film with exclusive limited edition enamel pin

H.R. Giger: Debbie Harry Metamorphosis signed by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein

The Art and Making of The Boys signed by the cast

Shudder's Creepshow: From Script to Scream signed by Greg Nicotero

Scorn the Art of the Game with limited edition exclusive print

You can find images for Titan Books' San Diego Comic-Con exclusives below: