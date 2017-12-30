Exclusive ‘Secret Weapons’ #0 Preview: Hidden History

Valiant’s Secret Weapons introduced fans to an endearing team of would-be heroes, and now a special one-shot hidden chapter is being revealed!

In Secret Weapons #0, fans will get to see just how Nikki Finch got involved with the Harbinger Foundation and why. Before she was part of Livewire’s team, she was just someone with boundless potential, and the new one-shot will reveal just where things ultimately went wrong.

Secret Weapons #0 is written by Eric Heisserer (Arrival) and drawn by Adam Pollina (X-Force), and while the story is written as a standalone prelude, fans of the Secret Weapons series won’t want to miss it.

You can find the official description for the issue below:

“Meet high school senior Nikki Finch… She’s a gifted athlete with an unusual set of medical ailments and high-aptitude test scores that have drawn the attention of an obscure and little-known NGO calling itself the Harbinger Foundation. With seemingly limitless resources at its disposal, the Harbinger Foundation has just offered Nikki a place in their newest class of recruits for a prestigious, but secretive, mission: to unlock her hidden potential via the invasive, dangerous and often deadly process known as “psiot activation”…

If they succeed, Nikki could become an extraordinary example of Toyo Harada’s vision for the future of post-human biological superiority. If they fail, she’ll likely die on the operating table…or be locked away for future study in the mysterious research facility known as The Willows…

An essential new chapter in the Harbinger mythos is about to be revealed as Nikki Finch – a future founding member of Livewire’s squadron of misfit telekinetics – relives the never-before-told saga of her recruitment and activation at the hands of Toyo Harada’s Harbinger Foundation in a must-read standalone special from two of Valiant’s most accomplished storytellers!”

SECRET WEAPONS #0

Written by ERIC HEISSERER

Art by ADAM POLLINA

Cover A by RAÚL ALLÉN

Cover B by VERONICA FISH

Cover C by SIBYLLINE MEYNET

Variant Cover by SIJA HONG

Variant Cover by ADAM POLLINA

Secret Weapons #0 hits comic shops on January 3rd, and you can find an exclusive preview in the gallery.