Snow Angels #2: Check Out Our Exclusive Preview

ComiXology has provided ComicBook with an exclusive preview of Snow Angels #2, the next installment in the digital-first series from best-selling writer Jeff Lemire and artist Jock. Snow Angels launched last month, and is a creator-owned series that gives them a new world to build from the ground up, featuring elements of thriller, horror, science-fiction, and family stories, wrapped around Jock's striking and murky visuals. The artist, who has worked on everything from the Dredd film tie-ins to Scott Snyder's Batman, is helping to tell a story almost completely with shadows and light, as the barren landscape of the book means relatively little in the way of elaborate cityscapes.

In Snow Angels, the lead characters live inside a deep trench that protects them from the harsh winds of a frozen world beyond. Billed as an action-packed story of survival, loss, and redemption, a journey beyond the protection of The Trench brings them into conflict with The Snowman, whose job it is to protect the Trench at all costs.

"I've known Jeff a long time, and we'd talked about working together," Jock told ComicBook during a recent virtual tour of his studio. "We appreciate each other's work a lot. He's a terrific writer and artist. We actually started talking about this a long time ago before I was working with Scott. It was about maybe 2013, 2014; it's been a long time gestating. Schedules didn't quite work out, and we finally found time this year to get to it. He actually sent me the first script for Season One to four three years ago, so, I've had that, sat on them for quite a while, and it's great to be able to get to them now."

Why wait so long? Well, in addition to the elaborate nature of Jock's art meaning that sometimes things have to take theitime...there's also a more practical concern: the creators wanted to make sure that the book came out on some kind of reasonable schedule. Essentally, while he sees the value in a "binge" or "wait for the trade" model, Jock says there's nothing like reading a serialized book in a regular, serialized fashion.

So it's good news to have the second one coming along so soon -- and before it hits the stands next week, you can check out a few pages below. Snow Angels #2 will be available on ComiXology on March 16, 2021.