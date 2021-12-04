Spawn, Gunslinger, and She-Spawn Get the Spotlight in Stunning New The Scorched Covers (Exclusive)

The Spawn universe is expanding once again with the introduction of The Scorched, a new series based on a Spawn superteam that brings together Spawns of all eras to battle a powerful threat that no one individual can take on alone. The series will bring together Reaper, Spawn, Redeemer, Gunslinger, Medieval Spawn, She-Spawn, and more. Now the team of Ryan Stegman, Marc Silvestri, Todd McFarlane, and Peter Steigerwald have delivered two stunning new covers for the big Scorched #1 launch featuring Spawn, She-Spawn, and Gunslinger looking deadly as ever. You can get your exclusive first look at the covers in the images below!

The first cover features Spawn up front with She-Spawn and Gunslinger on either side and from the smoke coming from their weapons, whoever was attempting to take them on just got cleared out. Stegman illustrated the cover, while McFarlane handled inks and Steigerwald handled colors.

The second cover features all three in more portrait-style poses, watching and waiting before charging into battle. Also we’re a sucker for anytime Gunslinger is riding a horse. For this cover, Silvestri handled illustration with McFarlane and Steigerwald handling inks and colors.

You can check out both covers in the images above and below.

As for The Scorched, it spins out of the events of Spawn’s Universe #1, and while this is the current team roster, the book is set to have a rotating cast, so some members of the team might not be around permanently.

“The Scorched will allow myself and the creative team to bring in a rotating cast of heroes and villains and to have fun creating new characters and storylines,” said McFarlane, Spawn creator and President at Image Comics.

The Scorched will have a main cover by Frank Quitely as well as slick variant covers by Greg Capullo, Don Aguillo, Brett Booth, Silvestri, and Stegman. You can find the official description for The Scorched #1 below.

“The first ALL-NEW issue of TODD McFARLANE’s superhero team book!

There’s a threat so big that no single hero can stop it, and the formation of this new supergroup is the only thing standing in its way. Members will include SPAWN, REDEEMER, GUNSLINGER, MEDIEVAL SPAWN, and SHE-SPAWN, with many more heroes waiting in the wings!

Join the battle in this FIRST ISSUE extravaganza as the forces of Heaven, Hell, and Earth collide!:

The Scorched #1 hits comic stores on December 15th.

@MattAguilarCB