Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Fans Excited After Across the Spider-Verse Trailer

Today, Sony and Marvel released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that naturally has Spider-Man fans excited. Not only does it have Spider-Man fans excited for the new Miles Morales movie, but it has Spider-Man fans excited for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games' new PS5 game and the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man. The trailer also once again features the Marvel's Spider-Man White-Spider suit, which Insomniac Games created especially for Marvel's Spider-Man.

Obviously, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has Spider-Man fans excited for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 because both are Spider-Man and both are releasing this year. The new Across the Spider-Verse trailer, featuring all the varous Spider-Mans and their respective suits, also has fans of the hero excited to play with all (or many) of these suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The first game had a metric ton of suits, and the expectation is the sequel will have all the suits from the first game, plus a host of new and additonal suits.

Happy to seeing you again! 🙇🕸️🕷️ pic.twitter.com/waXSbtJaE6 — Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) April 4, 2023

This and Spider-Man 2 gonna dominate 2023! 👏🏾👏🏾 — Cameron Parker (@cinemaandgaming) April 4, 2023

I’m excited for these skins in Spider-Man 2 pic.twitter.com/eGjr66oado — 1JigglyPanda (@FallenAngels798) April 4, 2023

As you may know, Miles Morales is not only in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but there's a good chance players will be playing as the hero in the sequel quite a bit. To this end, it will be interesting to see if anything from Across the Spider-Verse influences Miles Morales' depiction in the sequel. That said, at the moment, it's not clear just how much Miles Morales features in the second game, especially as a playable character.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is officially slated to release sometime this year via PS5. The deeper we get into 2023 without word of when it will release, the more PlayStation fans grow skeptical that it's coming out this year. Not only this, but the game has yet to resurface since its 2020 reveal. These two things combined point towards a delay, however, PlayStation has been deploying shorter and shorter marketing campaigns this generation so its behaviour with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 isn't drastically different what it's done with some of its other PS5 games.