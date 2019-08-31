Classic Spider-Man Villain Returns with a Twist

Spider-Man has had to struggle with a LOT of goblins in his day. Various incarnations of the Green Goblin and Hobgoblin have thrown pumpkin bombs at his feet, along with other goblins including the Grey Goblin, Menace, Goblin Knight, and Monster to name a few. None were as demonic, or perhaps as evil, as the villain Demogoblin, a 90s era super villain who was instrumental in the original massive crossover Maximum Carnage. With Absolute Carnage in full swing, and bringing back characters from the legendary Spidey crossover, it’s no wonder that Demogoblin would make a return appearance, though the goblin has a brand new bag!

In one of the most recent issues of the Absolute Carnage crossover, Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors, Carnage has amassed his minions in the basement of the mental institute, Ravencroft Asylum. The Asylum, which houses a number of Spidey’s most dangerous foes, re-introduces two of the villains from Maximum Carnage in the forms of Shriek and Doppelganger. As Cletus Kassady proceeds to horrifically rip out the spine of his beau Shriek, a terrible summoning spell begins.

Using the body of Shriek, the Demogoblin is resurrected albeit now running under the name of “Demagoblin” and sporting a much more feminine appearance. The mini-series which stars the likes of Iron Fist, Misty Knight, Cloak and Dagger, and Morbius are going to have their hands full for sure with this newest antagonistic incarnation, to say nothing of the god-like Carnage and his army of symbiotic slaves.

So who was the Demogoblin? For those who don’t know, back during an X-Men crossover titled “Inferno”, demons were unleashed upon the earth. The leader of said demons, named N’astirh, encountered the Hobgoblin at the the time, Jason Macendale. Macendale foolishly demanded the demon give him more power, and in a “monkey’s paw” style pact, N’astirh delivered by giving him a horrifying demonic form that amped his power but gave him a terrifying new appearance. So ugly was Macendale’s new face that he didn’t even have to wear the Hobgoblin mask anymore.

As Jason started becoming more horrific in both his powers and goals, it was revealed that the Hobgoblin’s demonic form was a creature all its own. When the demon seperated from the man, said demon became the newest Goblin for the time, the Demogoblin. Far stronger than the Hobgoblin and sporting the ability to create a flame glider and pumpkin bombs from thing air, the Demogoblin set on a mission to “eradicate all sin”, which of course meant just killing a whole mess of people. The blue cloaked goblin met his end in a final battle with Macendale years after his initial appearance, falling beneath a collapsing roof in order to save an innocent life.

With the Demogoblin resurrected to assist Carnage in his bloody endeavors, the heroes of the Marvel universe are going to have a new mess of problems coming their way in the Absolute Carnage crossover.

What do you think of the resurrected Demogoblin? What other Marvel super villains would you like to see brought back to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Demogoblin!