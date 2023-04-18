Spy Ninjas Reveals First Look Preview of New Recruits (Exclusive)

The hit Spy Ninjas is back with a new graphic novel, and we've got your exclusive first look at the cover and a full preview of the issue right here! Spy Ninjas creators Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint pick up the adventure in Spy Ninjas: New Recruits, which takes place after their teammates leave the team. It takes them some time (and a lot of tacos) to get back on the horse, but they eventually seek out some super fans to recruit to the team. The new graphic novel from Scholastic hits stores this September, and you can find the cover and full preview on the next slide. You can order the new graphic novel here on Amazon.

It's going to take the team some time to get on the same page to defeat Project Zorgo, and as you can see in the preview, things aren't exactly going smoothly at the start. Chad and Vy will have to learn how to trust their new teammates if they hope to take down Zorgo.

"This upcoming graphic novel with Scholastic has turned out to be even more fun than the last," Chad Wild Clay said. "I'm excited for the graphic novel to introduce three new characters who are young potential Spy NInjas in training, each with their own special skills!"

You can find the official description below.

"YouTube stars Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint of the Spy Ninjas are back and ready to defeat Project Zorgo once and for all in their second original graphic novel! After yet another trap set by Project Zorgo, Chad and Vy are left without the rest of their Spy Ninjas team. But this isn't the end of the dynamic duo! After their friends leave the team, Chad and Vy get trapped in an endless loop of eating tacos and watching TV. But eventually they rally and train three new superfan recruits. They certainly have the skills to keep up, but do they have the heart?

The new recruits quickly learn the meaning of true teamwork in the face of a looming Project Zorgo threat. Will their hacker skills, parkour stunts, and secret disguises be enough to take down Project Zorgo? Or will the infamous hackers get the last laugh?

Join YouTube sensations the Spy Ninjas in their next hilarious graphic novel. The Spy Ninjas boast 40 million subscribers with millions of views a month, and fans will be thrilled with this second original story about their adventures!"

Are you excited for Spy Ninjas: New Recruits? Let us know in the comments!