Star Wars Confirms New Kylo Ren Release as Disney Ignores Calls for a Ben Solo Movie

There is a new Star Wars comic book series coming based on Kylo Ren, and this makes the calls for the Ben Solo movie even louder. Fans have been clamoring for a Kylo Ren solo movie since the sequel trilogy arrived, and even director Steven Soderbergh said that Lucasfilm planned to make The Hunt for Ben Solo, bringing Adam Driver’s character back after that trilogy. While there is fan interest in a Kylo Ren movie, nothing is happening, and even Steven Soderbergh, who said he wanted to make the movie, has shown frustration at its lack of movement. However, a new Star Wars comic is coming based on Kylo Ren, and that might have to do for now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a press release, Marvel and Lucasfilm announced the upcoming Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren, which will be a five-issue series that will complete Kylo Ren’s saga. Charles Soule and Will Sliney are the creative team, and the synopsis reads: “The truth behind Kylo’s motives and the full scope of his destiny are revealed here.” The series launches on August 12, 2026.

Will Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren Make Up for No Ben Solo Movie?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Most of the people who want to see the Ben Solo movie are not likely fans who seek out the comics based on the characters. However, for those who love the movies and the comics, this might be the best chance to see the downfall of Kylo in a way that a film wouldn’t have accomplished. Charles Soule and artist Will Sliney worked together on Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren and Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, so they are a perfect team to write the finale to this tragic story. In Legacy of Vader, Kylo went on a galaxy-spanning quest to uncover the secrets of his grandfather, Darth Vader.

In Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren, Kylo Ren returns to the First Order more powerful and determined than he was before. He seeks to strengthen his position as the Supreme Leader, and this is where his mission fails. The comics will see General Hux and Pryde destroying the First Order thanks to their own ambitions, and Kylo has no time for them and begins a merciless plan to take control, which only results in his eventual downfall.

While this sounds exciting, it is still a disappointment that the Ben Solo movie never came to fruition. Steven Soderbergh, Adam Driver, and Kathleen Kennedy worked on The Hunt for Ben Solo for two years, and Soderbergh said the entire situation was “frustrating” when Disney rejected the movie because it didn’t see how Kylo Ren could have survived. With no plans for Driver to return to the franchise, it looks like any chance for the movie is now completely dead, and these new comics will be all fans will have to finally see his story told in its entirety.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!