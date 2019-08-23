Francine Will Do Whatever It Takes in Stranger Things: SIX #4 Preview

Francine and Ricky have a plan, and nothing is going to get in their way of making it happen. You can see an example of the lengths they’ll go to in our new exclusive preview of Stranger Things: SIX #4, which shows Dr. Brenner throwing a wrench into their plan. Today is the day to make the plan happen, but some guards tell them that Dr. Brenner is requiring Francine for another session, and Ricky too. So, what does someone do to distract everyone and stay out of a session? Well, you bite your tongue of course.

Don’t ever say Francine won’t do what it takes to keep a plan intact, as she bites her tongue and then coughs up blood. The gambit works though, as the guards start thinking she’s having a seizure, giving Ricky time to slip away and more importantly keeping both out of Dr. Brenner’s office.

It seems the plan is still on track, and you can check out the full preview of the issue on the next slides.

Stranger Things: SIX #4 is written by Jody Houser and drawn by Edgar Salazar, and features inks by Keith Champagne, letters by Nate Piekos, and colors by Marrisa Louise. You can check out the official description below.

“Francine’s precognitive abilities are put to the test when she and Ricky attempt to escape Hawkins National Laboratory and save the other children from Dr. Brenner’s cruel experiments. Will the ensuing chaos result in freedom for all of the gifted captives . . . or will some be left behind? * Season 3 premiers July 4.”

Stranger Things: SIX #4 is in comic stores August 28th.

Visions

Today

A Wrench In The Plan

Biting Your Tongue