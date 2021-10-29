Stray Dogs #1: Trailer and First Look Inside Image Comics's Don Bluth-Inspired Horror Comic

Longtime My Little Pony collaborators Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner are creating a new horror comic for Image, which will blend the aesthetic of classic animated movies like Lady and the Tramp with the sadistic fun of Silence of the Lambs. Yes, really. The project was announced back in September, when it came out that Paramount Animation was developing an animated feature film which, we expect, will look similarly Don Bluth-inspired. The series is set to debut in print form on February 17, and Image has released a trailer for the title, as well as a first look at some covers and interior art.

Each issue of the miniseries will reportedly feature a cover that pays homage to classic horror movies. Up first we see a Silence of the Lambs send-up and what appears to be a Stranger Things nod. You can see them below.

Fleecs himself is no stranger (no pun intended) to such movie-homage covers. When Jeff Steinberg: Champion of Earth debuted a few years ago, his Comic-Con exclusive cover used the main characters of the comic to replicate the VHS cover to Home Alone, complete with fake video store rental stickers.

Here's how Fleecs, who wrote the comic and posted the trailer, describes the series:

It’s scary being the new dog.

Sophie can’t remember what happened. She doesn’t know how she ended up in this house. She doesn’t recognize any of these other dogs. She knows something terrible

happened but she just… can’t… recall... WAIT! Where’s her lady?

A 5-issue Don Bluth style suspense thriller by My Little Pony comic artists TONY FLEECS and TRISH FORSTNER, STRAY DOGS is Silence of the Lambs meets Lady and the Tramp.