Superman Cut a Controversial Krypto Scene That Upset Test Audiences

Superman had a scene with Krypto the Superdog that upset test audiences so much, James Gunn cut it out of the entire film. James Gunn is a director that has prominently featured some very cute, cuddly characters in his movies and made audiences care deeply about them. Of course, there’s Groot and all of his various incarnations, but there’s also the critters such as Rocket, Cosmo, Lylla, Floor, Teefs, and so on. Of course, Gunn uses that connection the audiences forms to really hurt them as well by putting these beloved characters in peril and in some cases, outright killing them. No one likes seeing an animal die, but it is also a very dramatic way of engaging the audience.

With that said, Superman will prominently feature Krypto the Superdog in his first proper live-action, big screen outing and ever since fans laid eyes on him, they’ve been awe-struck by him. He’s extremely cute and sweet, allowing Warner Bros. to put him at the center of the film’s marketing. With that said, Krypto is a “super dog”, meaning he has his own powers and does his own fair share of crime fighting in a sense. The trailers have shown that Krypto gets his time to shine in at least one action sequence as well, which indicates he will be put in danger.

Superman Cut a Major Krypto Moment That Would’ve Really Upset Fans

With that said, Superman Sara Sampaio revealed in an interview with Jake Hamilton that there was a moment that went too far and got cut. At some point in the film, Superman antagonist Ultraman would’ve outright punched Krypto and the moment really upset test audiences, so it got cut out of the film.

“They actually cut a worse scene, me and [Nicholas Hoult] were a bit pissed about it, but it’s okay,” said Sampaio. “They cut Ultraman punching Krypto. Apparently, it did really bad in the test screenings.”

Ultraman is expected to be pretty powerful in Superman, so a punch from him isn’t necessarily a punch from anybody. It can deal some real damage, so any ensuing whimpers or noises from Krypto could easily really upset some test audiences. Sometimes it’s easier to stomach those things on a character like Rocket that can speak English and acts more human than racoon in some ways, but with a dog, people don’t take as kindly to that. All in all, it’s probably for the best James Gunn cut that out otherwise people would’ve been up in arms over it.

Krypto the Superdog is expected to live on to fight another day after Superman. Krypto will get his own seasonal animated shorts that will roll out periodically after the film releases, but not much is known about them at the moment. It’s clear Krypto is a key part of the future of the DC universe, though. He will likely be one of the star characters of the movie and audiences will certainly be enamored with him. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see him in action as Superman will release on July 11th.