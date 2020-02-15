DC Cancels Supergirl With Issue 42

DC’s current Supergirl comic book run is coming to an end. According to the recently-released May 2020 solicitations (via Newsarama), Supergirl will end its run with issue #42. The issue is expected on May 27. News of the title’s cancellation comes just a few months after writer Jody Houser and artist Rachael Stott kicked off their run on the Supergirl title with that issue, #37, having hit shelves in December. Their current run has seen Supergirl’s story tie-in with Batman/Superman‘s “The Infected” event following the Girl of Steel’s being infected by a tainted Batarang that was meant for Superman.

The current Supergirl arc, “I’m The Bad Guy” has seen the Girl of Steel turn into something of an unstoppable villain. In the most recent issue, this week’s Supergirl #39, even Wonder Woman is unable to stop the infected Supergirl who is bent on “saving” Earth through her warped, brutal measures. Unfortunately, Kara’s actions have gotten the attention of the U.S. Military which dispatches technology created by Lex Luthor to put Supergirl down. They fail, but now Supergirl’s on their radar and, according to the solicitation of that final issue they’re definitely still coming for her even though it seems that Kara may have somehow get back to herself before that final showdown. You can check it out below.

Deemed a threat by the U.S. military, Supergirl is now a wanted villain! General Corvid has come for our hero—and she won’t give up until Kara’s gone for good. Meanwhile, the superstorm rages stronger than ever, while hundreds remain helpless against it. Can Supergirl prove that she’s the hero the people once believed her to be? Or will she let everyone down—including herself? Find out in the pulse-pounding series conclusion!

For fans of the Supergirl title, this cancellation may come as a bit of a surprise, but it also may not feel entirely unexpected. The series has spent most of its recent arcs fitting Kara into other major storylines going down in other books, including a brief connection to “Event: Leviathan” which followed Supergirl’s own battles with Rogol Zaar and her quest to find out the truth about the destruction of Krypton. That story at least offered a deeper exploration of Kara as a character, something that the tie-ins to “Event: Leviathan” and now “The Infected” have arguably largely not touched on.

At this point, it is unclear if a new Supergirl title is coming to replace the one that is ending.

Supergirl #42, written by Jody Houser with art by Rachael Stott, covers by Carmine Di Giandomenico and Derrick Chew, is expected on sale May 27.