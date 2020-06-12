Superman Writer Brian Bendis Clarifies His End Is a Long Ways Away

✖

DC made a big splash when Brian Michael Bendis joined the ranks as an exclusive writer, and he kicked things off with one of comics' most iconic heroes in Superman. Since then Bendis has been hard at work on the Man of Steel, but in a recent interview gave the impression that his run was coming to an end sooner than later (via GamesRadar). Bendis said "I'm heading towards the end of my run on Superman, so I've been more reflective on it", but when asked by Jetpack Comics about the quote Bendis put fears to rest, saying "It’s sooooo far away. Kind of a non headline. Don’t even worry about it today."

For context, here's the full quote from Bendis on the Off Panel podcast.

"I'm heading towards the end of my run on Superman, so I've been more reflective on it," Bendis said. "And it's — I'll never be more grateful than I got to heal my near-death experience through Superman, and get through this pandemic. No matter what's going on with this world, I get to spend a few hours each day with Superman. That's a gift."

Bendis would clarify that his run and the interview, in general, was more optimistic, and so you shouldn't expect the current pandemic to make its way into the series, because that's not what the world needs right now.

"So like, I had already gotten to a place where I … 'you know what the world needs? More hope. Not more pandemic.' So nothing in my books has that pandemic feel," Bendis told Newsarama. "What I did notice, over the course of being locked up is that — I think I’m on script number eight in a row that completely takes place outside. That, I didn’t do on purpose. But then I looked at it — it’s hilarious."

So, Bendis is set to be on the Superman books for a while longer, and it seems that the Man of Steel is not going to reflect the pandemic in any way. Both of those bits of news should make fans happy, and we're very interested to see where Bendis takes the character and his world next.

