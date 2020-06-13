Superman Meets With Doctor Fate, Detective Chimp in DC First Look

Superman has revealed his secret identity to the world, and now he's paying the price. DC Comics has unveiled the first look at Superman #23. The issue sees Superman seeking counsel from some of the mystical masters of the DC Universe after a run-in with Mongul. Superman meets with Doctor Fate, who offers a helping hand. The issue also features appearances by more of DC's magically-inclined characters, including John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Swamp Thing, and Detective Chimp.

Keep reading for your first look at John Timms' cover to the issue and interior artwork by Kevin Maguire and Aflex Sinclair. Superman #23 is written by Brian Michael Bendis, with additional artwork by Timms and letters by Dave Sharpe.

There was some confusion over the past week about how long Bendis would remain aboard the Superman line. He later clarified that he'd be writing the Man of Steel for a long time yet.

"I'm heading towards the end of my run on Superman, so I've been more reflective on it," Bendis said. "It's so far away. Kind of a nonheadline. Don't even worry about it today."

Superman #23 goes on sale July 7th in operating comic book shops and via digital retailers.