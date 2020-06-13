Superman Meets With Doctor Fate, Detective Chimp in DC First Look
Superman has revealed his secret identity to the world, and now he's paying the price. DC Comics has unveiled the first look at Superman #23. The issue sees Superman seeking counsel from some of the mystical masters of the DC Universe after a run-in with Mongul. Superman meets with Doctor Fate, who offers a helping hand. The issue also features appearances by more of DC's magically-inclined characters, including John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Swamp Thing, and Detective Chimp.
Keep reading for your first look at John Timms' cover to the issue and interior artwork by Kevin Maguire and Aflex Sinclair. Superman #23 is written by Brian Michael Bendis, with additional artwork by Timms and letters by Dave Sharpe.
There was some confusion over the past week about how long Bendis would remain aboard the Superman line. He later clarified that he'd be writing the Man of Steel for a long time yet.
"I'm heading towards the end of my run on Superman, so I've been more reflective on it," Bendis said. "It's so far away. Kind of a nonheadline. Don't even worry about it today."
Superman #23 goes on sale July 7th in operating comic book shops and via digital retailers.
SUPERMAN #23
written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS
art and cover by KEVIN MAGUIRE
variant cover by BRYAN HITCH
With Superman’s secret identity suddenly revealed to the world, many in his life are worried that he has been tricked or duped into destroying his own privacy! All the more worrisome is Superman has been very susceptible to mysticism. Could all this madness be magic related? It’s time to call the doctor…Dr. Fate!prev
