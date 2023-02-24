DC Reveals First Look at New Superman Antihero Marilyn Moonlight

DC's relaunch of Superman will include the introduction of a new antihero. Superman #1 recently debuted from the superstar creative team of writer Joshua Williamson and artist Jamal Campbell, which comes on the heels of DC's larger plans for the Superman Family. Action Comics #1051 set the stage for what's to come for the Man of Steel, and Superman #1 threw fans another curveball when Lex Luthor made Superman an enticing offer. Old threats like Parasite are returning with enhanced powers, and now fans can get the first look at a new antihero who is set to make their debut in the next issue.

According to Popverse, the new antihero set to appear in Superman #2 is called Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis. A variant cover for Superman #2 by Jamal Campbell gives a full look at Marilyn Moonlight. She appears to have brown skin and wears an all-black bodysuit, with a white hat/mask combo to match the shoal over her shoulders. Marilyn Moonlight's hair is pulled into a long ponytail, and she brandishes a pistol in her right hand.

The description of Superman #2 reads, "Night of the Parasite! Superman is overwhelmed as Parasite's new powers are unleashed! Can Superman stop all of Metropolis from being consumed by the power-hungry Parasite or will he need Lex Luthor's help to save the day? Introducing a new antihero—Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis—who only operates at night! Is she friend or foe to the Man of Steel?! And how does she connect to Metropolis's secret past?"

(Photo: DC)

Superman Has His Secret Identity Again

The Action Comics creative team previously discussed the return of Superman's secret identity in an exclusive with ComicBook.com.

"The stories we're about to tell in Action Comics, Superman, and Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent are a celebration of everything Superman is, from the Super Family to the Daily Planet to the most iconic love story in comics, Lois and Clark," said Action Comics writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson. "Some elements of the Lois and Clark dynamic can only be there with the secret identity. And even just on a deep-down gut level, something about seeing Clark Kent in the tie and glasses again, ripping open his shirt to reveal the S-shield underneath, just feels AMAZING. It's an image that puts John Williams' music right in your ear, and you feel like you can fly. That's how we want every Superman story to feel."

"The truth is a very important thing for Clark Kent," added incoming Superman writer Joshua Williamson. "For someone to steal that from him is a tragic moment and created a lot of interesting drama and story possibilities for the Superman line in 2023. We wanted to play with all the pieces of the great and iconic Superman mythology that we all love. When this challenge was presented to us, we wanted to make sure it was not just magically being put back in the box. There are dangerous repercussions to how this happens that lead to more story to explore. And you'll see the start of that in Action Comics #1050!"

