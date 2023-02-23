Joker, Batman, and Superman Are Bringing Their Manga to America

The DC Universe has been in the news a lot lately, with James Gunn revealing his slate for the upcoming films of the comic book landscape titled "Gods And Monsters" and movies such as Shazam: Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom all set to hit theaters this year. However, these aren't the only places that the heroes and villains of DC will make an appearance as the comic book publisher announced that a number of manga series featuring Batman, Superman, and the Joker will finally hit the West later this year.

The three manga titles, which include Joker: One Operation Joker, Batman: Justice Buster, and Superman Vs. Meshi, are quite different from one another, with each providing stories that we haven't seen in the West before. Slated to receive print collections at some point in 2023, the manga will also be made available on the DC Universe Infinite platform before then. If you're unfamiliar with this platform, it's a subscription service that allows readers to access over 24,000 comics from DC's past, with new additions being added to the Infinite on a regular basis.

Joker And Batman And Superman Oh My

If you need a more in-depth breakdown of these manga series focusing on the familiar heroes and villains of the DC Universe, we have you covered, as the publisher has revealed a break down of each to get fans hyped for these upcoming releases.

Joker: One Man Joker sees the Clown Prince of Crime raising an unexpected son in Batman, thanks to a zany turn of events, with the official description reading as such:

"Joker: One Operation Joker is the Joker like you've never seen him before…as a single father?! After a fateful encounter with Batman that results in the Dark Knight de-aging to a baby, Joker takes it upon himself to raise the child into the crusader of justice! But does the Clown Prince of Crime really understand what it means to be Batman—or, more importantly, what it means to raise a baby all by yourself? Joker: One Operation Joker is written by Satoshi Miyagawa (Uchuu Senkan Tiramisu) with art by Keisuke Gotou."

Batman: Justice Buster explores the Dark Knight earlier in his career, coming to grips with the fact that his presence is changing Gotham's underworld for the worse:

"In Batman: Justice Buster, Gotham City has been under the protection of Batman for only a short amount of time, but since the vigilante's appearance, crime has changed. It's gotten more bold, more destructive. As Batman tries to rise to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully one day put an end to crime in Gotham. Batman: Justice Buster is written and illustrated by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Ultraman)."

Perhaps the lightest fare of the three series is Superman Vs. Meshi in which the Man of Steel tackles Japanese delicacies in between his tough job of protecting the Earth:

"It's hungry work being Superman! That's why every day for lunch in Superman vs. Meshi, Superman makes a quick stop over in Japan to try a new chain restaurant. Whether it's a hearty bowl of curry or conveyor-belt sushi, the Man of Steel loves to indulge in the delectable delicacies the country has to offer. He'll even share a meal with the other members of the Justice League from time to time in the hopes of showing them an incredible culinary experience. Superman vs. Meshi is written by Satoshi Miyagawa with art by Kai Kitago."

(Photo: DC Comics)

Via Popverse