DC Reveals New Superman Cover by Former Marvel Exec Joe Quesada

Joe Quesada made headlines late last year with the announcement that he would be departing from Marvel Comics, after a decades-long tenure there as editor, editor-in-chief, executive vice president, and creative director. He then made headlines a second time with the revelation that he would be drawing covers for DC's comics — and now, we've got our first look at the latest one. On Wednesday, the official DC account shared the first look at Quesada's variant cover for the upcoming ten-issue miniseries Superman: Lost.

Quesada's cover, which will grace the series' first issue, shows Lois Lane and Clark Kent / Superman in an embrace among the stars. It will be available when Superman: Lost #1 arrives wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, March 14th.

First look! Comics legend @JoeQuesada illustrates a stunning reunion between Clark and Lois in this variant cover for SUPERMAN: LOST #1. On sale March 14. pic.twitter.com/xlkF7IgWp8 — Superman (@Superman) February 8, 2023

Why did Joe Quesada go to DC?

Quesada's DC work also includes recent variant covers for Batman — and as he told ComicBook.com when they were first announced, the offer came about in a serendipitous way.

"It was a wonderful call that I got from Marie Javins," Quesada explained at the time. "She waited a few days. So I announced the whole Marvel thing, my exit and stuff, and she just said, 'would you be interested...?' Absolutely. Batman? Absolutely!"

What is Superman: Lost about?

in Superman: Lost, after Superman is called away on a routine Justice League mission, Lois Lane awakens to find a complete stranger standing in her living room. The Man of Steel, home much sooner than expected, reveals he has, in fact, been lost in space for 20 years. Nothing and no one seem familiar to him anymore, and the timeless bond between them has been severed...or has it? Can love conquer all?

"Superman: Lost has been several years in the making and it's been incredibly difficult for me to keep quiet about this," writer Christopher Priest said in a statement when the book was first announced. "I am absolutely delighted to be reunited with my Deathstroke team as we explore the emotional toll a tragic loss exacts. A man of steel, from an alien species, is ultimately the most human among us. And finding his way home is only the beginning."

As mentioned above, Superman: Lost #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, March 14th.