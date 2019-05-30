Sword Daughter #7 Preview Teases A New War Is Coming

Dag and Elsbeth are reunited in Dark Horse Comics‘ Sword Daughter #7, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the issue. Despite missing each other greatly, the father and daughter seem to be having a difficult time connecting. Dag wants to talk but Elsbeth isn’t really in the talking mood. Her silence though doesn’t seem to be because of anything in particular, just chalked up to that there’s nothing of importance to say, but Dag believes there’s always something to say.

Despite the friction, they continue on, and hopefully, they can get on the same page soon, as the last page teases that a war isn’t far off, and they’ll need to be ready. You can check out the exclusive preview on the next slides.

Sword Daughter #7 is written by Brian Wood and drawn by Mack Chater with letters by Nate Piekos and colors by Jose Villarrubia. You can check out the full description below.

“Elsbeth Dagsdottir has not forgotten the oath her father made to her on that remote Icelandic beach: to deliver revenge upon the Forty Swords clan that burned their village and murdered her mother. It might take them a lifetime of strife, but it is a promise they are willing to die to keep.

* Brian Wood and Mack Chater team up again!

* A premiere format: 28 story pages, deluxe cover”

If you aren’t familiar with Sword Daughter, you can check out the description to issue #1 below.

“The Forty Swords came at night and murdered the entire village, save for two people: the infant Elsbeth and her grief-stricken father, Dag. Setting off on a revenge quest that will span the width of Viking Age Europe, they find the key to repairing their damaged relationship lies in the swords they carry. Created by Brian Wood (Northlanders, The Massive, DMZ) and Mack Chater (Briggs Land, Lazarus), Sword Daughter is a visually stunning, emotionally poignant story of parental guilt and acceptance of loss.”

Sword Daughter #7 is in comic stores June 5th, and you can check out our exclusive preview in the next slides.

