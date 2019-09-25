Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reveals How Jennika Gets Her Yellow Mask

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series from IDW Publishing is approaching its 100th issue. In the lead up to that milestone, the series introduced the new, fifth turtle, Splinter’s former chunin within the foot clan, Jennika. It was previously revealed that Jennika will wield multiple weapons including claws and a bow, and will have a yellow mask. Now, thanks to more recent issues of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we know where she gets that mask and those weapons. SPOILERS for recent issues of IDW Publishing’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Michael Dialynas, and Ronda Pattison follow.

During the events of the “City at War” storyline, a gang war has broken out across New York City. Jennika was one of the first wounded. The Shredder’s great-granddaughter Karai, Splinter’s rival for control of the Foot, impaled Jennika on a sword. Karai and her gang of mutants then prevented the Turtles from taking Jennika to a hospital. With few other options, the Turtles took drastic measures by reaching out to the Mutanimals, stealing some of the same Dimension X ooze substance that restored April O’Neil’s father to health after his stroke, and heading to Harold Lyja’s lab.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the lab, Donatello and Lyja infused Jennika with the serum. It was working until Metalhead, the robotic Turtle with a grudge against Donatello, crashed the lab. Metalhead destroyed the one batch of mutagen that the Turtles had on hand and Jennika’s health began to deteriorate again. The Turtles escaped with Jennika and returned to their old sewer headquarters. Seeing no other way to save Jennika’s life, Donatello performed a blood transfusion using Leonardo’s blood. Jennika’s health improved, but she also transformed into a new ninja turtle.

Jennika was taken to the home of Angel Bridge, aka the Turtles’ ally Nobody. They rest for a moment, but the home is soon attacked by Foot Clan assassins wearing yellow masks. With the help of Casey Jones and Alopex, the group is able to fight off their assailants. Jennika picks up the weapons they left behind, and Alopex takes their masks. She suggests the empowerment of a mask may help Jennika come to terms with her transformation. It’s Alopex who then shapes the material she takes from the assassins into a mask fit for a turtle.

What do you think of Jennika’s yellow mask? Let us know in the comments. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #98 is on sale now.