DC Has Killed a Major Flash Character

The One Minute War has started in the pages of DC Comics' The Flash and to kick off the battle that will only see the speedsters of the DCU taking on an alien threat looking for world domination, it seems that a major supporting character for the Scarlet Speedster didn't survive the initial assault. Writer Jeremy Adams and penciler Roger Cruz have introduced "The Fraction" to the comic book universe, and it seems as though Wally West and Barry Allen are paying the price.

For quite a few issues, Wally West and his family have been the focus of the Flash's main comic book, seeing the West family dealing with all of them now having powers. Despite the upgrade, even the West Clan was unable to stop the assault by the Fraction, with the aliens employing super speed to make it so that the planets they capture never have the opportunity to launch a counter-attack. With the rest of the heroes unable to even perceive what is happening, it's up to Wally and the Flash Family as a whole to take down the alien conquerors. Unfortunately, it seems that they have lost one of their own, as Barry Allen breaks the bad news to his nephew face-to-face.

The Red Wedding

Iris West has seemingly perished in the assault led by the Fraction, with Barry and Wally not even having enough time to mourn as they are instantly dealing with an assault by the world conquerors that have decided that Earth is prime for new leadership:

(Photo: DC Comics)

2023 is set to be a big year for the Fastest Man Alive, even outside of the One Minute War, with the final season of the CW live-action television series arriving to end the "Arrowverse" and the long-awaited feature-length film set to hit theaters this summer. Of course, there is still a strong possibility that despite this war's events, Iris won't be in the grave for long. Comic book universes have brought their fair share of characters back from the dead, but with the Flash and other speedsters having the ability to change time based on the occasion, there's a strong possibility that Barry just might do so to save Iris.

Which Flash do you prefer between Barry and Wally? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the DCU.