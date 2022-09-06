The Flash Goes to War Against an Alien Army in the Span of 60 Seconds

The mythos of The Flash has been going into some epic and unexpected places in recent issues, with Wally West's story being handled pretty creatively. Amid the book's recent bombshells and buzzworthy moments, DC Comics has already provided an epic look at what's in store — including the news that it will soon be publishing twice a month. Late last week, CBR revealed the first details surrounding "One Minute War", an arc that will begin in The Flash #790, the book's jump to twice-monthly. Written by Jeremy Adams with art by Roger Cruz, the event is set to see Wally fighting an armada of Speed Force-enhanced aliens who can fight a cataclysmic battle in the span of a single minute.

"For speedsters, time generally moves differently. As we've seen in countless movies, when a speedster moves, everything around them slows down," Adams said in the exclusive reveal. "Now, you add these Conquerors – the Fraction. An alien empire that uses the Speed Force like we use solar, or nuclear. They move as fast as our speedsters, so our guys' advantage is kind of nullified. And because they're moving so fast, the idea that this war happens in one minute of current continuity just kind of struck me as cool."

"It's a good chance for readers to get acclimated to DC's main speedsters in an extreme situation," Adams said of the arc. "You get to understand their personalities, where the Flash is at emotionally, and hints at a bigger future for them all. As for what comes after this... Well... There'll be some big changes for several characters going forward. If you've been following The Flash thus far, you already know how zany the book is. It will continue along its usual path of twists and turns, silly humor with a heaping helping of heart."

You can check out the solicitation and covers for The Flash #790 below!

THE FLASH #790

As any super-speedster worth their salt will tell you, time can move pretty slow for the incredibly fast. So what happens when an entire armada of conquering speedster aliens shows up on Earth's doorstep? The most intense battle the Earth has ever waged in the span of 60 seconds begins!

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by DANIEL BAYLISS and TBD

1:25 variant cover by Ibrahim Moustafa

1:50 foil variant cover by Taurin Clarke

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

As mentioned above, The Flash #790 will be released wherever comics are sold on January 3, 2023.