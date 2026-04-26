Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reveals New Villain and Return of Once & Always Key Character

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is set to make its big return later this year, and not only will it feature a 10-year time jump, but it will also feature a new villain that is somehow connected to an iconic villain. Now we finally have our first look at that new villain, though that wasn’t all the preview revealed, as we also learned that the series will see the return of a key character from the 30th Anniversary Special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

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Later this year, a new era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will begin thanks to BOOM! Studios’ new ongoing series, and an in-depth preview of the issue from Ranger Command has revealed our first look at the book’s new villain, Rita Rabiosa. Rabiosa’s design is rooted in vintage Rita elements, including the trademark headdress, larger collar, and magic staff. The differences are mainly in the arms, as one arm is just like the original version, but the other arm looks damaged, robotic, or a mix of the two. There are also tentacles on the headdress, with one side looking like it was previously chopped off.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Brings Back A Once & Always Main Character

The new threat will bring the Power Rangers out of retirement after 10 long years, and they are going to have to shake off some cobwebs after jumping back into action. Thankfully, they still have their Zords backing them up, and they seemingly return in their original form. Before they call in their Zords, there is a key piece of information revealed, as Trini and Billy are fighting back Rabiosa’s attack while talking about Minh, and if you watched Once & Always, you know exactly who that is.

In the 30th Anniversary Special, it was revealed that Trini was killed by Robo Rita, and much of the special revolves around Zack and Billy helping to raise Trini’s daughter, Minh. Minh knows about her Mom’s role as a Power Ranger, and though there are some conflicts along the way, she ends up becoming the team’s new Yellow Ranger and carrying on her mother’s legacy.

In this 10 years later Mighty Morphin Power Rangers story, it seems we’ll get to see Trini and Minh’s relationship play out, unlike the 30th Anniversary Special, and we’ll also get to see Minh play a role in the comics, which hasn’t happened previously. You can find the official description below.

“A new uniform for a new era! The future is now with this visionary relaunch of the globally acclaimed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. It’s been ten years since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers turned in their morphers and went their separate ways. But now they’ve been called back to the legendary Command Center to face a new, terrifying form of a familiar foe: Rita Rabiosa. They may not be teenagers with attitudes anymore, but are they still the same heroes they once were?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 will hit comic stores on June 3, 2026.

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