The Mask Returns In New Comic Series

The Mask has always been a fan favorite, and now the character is back in an all-new comic series from Dark Horse Comics. The Mask is returning in a new series titled The Mask: I Pledge Allegiance to the Mask, which will be written by Christopher Cantwell, the showrunner of AMC’s hit series Halt and Catch Fire as well as writer of Dark Horse’s hit series She Could Fly. The series will also boast art from Joe Golem artist Patric Reynolds, colors from colorist Lee Loughridge, and letters from Nate Piekos, and you can check out the first cover from the San Diego Comic-Con announcement below.

As you can see in the cover, the book will take on some political commentary. Behind the Mask are posters of the character with text underneath that reads “VOTE Make America GREEN Again.” That’s of course in reference to Donald Trumps Make America Great Again campaign, and we’ll be interested to see how much of the series will embrace the current political climate.

The Mask: I Pledge Allegiance To The Mask will take place decades after the last story, and nowadays people who live in Edge City have either forgotten about The Mask completely or know only of it through myths and rumors. Now it seems someone is looking to bring that notoriety back in a big way, and you can check out the official description fo the series below.

“Years ago, a weird mask of unknown origin and limitless power was buried in the cement of an apartment building’s basement floor. Edge City and its residents have all but forgotten the mysterious green-faced killer known only as “Big Head.” But now, decades later, the bizarre Tex Avery–style killings are happening all over again and are on a collision course with a bizarre political campaign where a homicidal maniac wants to ‘Make America Green Again’!”

We aren’t sure who is wearing the Mask this time around, as that changes from story to story, and people often refer to whoever is in the mask as Big Head. The Mask itself grants the user massive reality-altering powers, but it also brings out their darkest aspects while doing so.

The Mask I Pledge Allegiance to the Mask hits comic stores on October 16th.