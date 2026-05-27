The Phantom Delivers The Epic Battle Every Fan Has Been Waiting For In New One-Shot (Exclusive)

The legendary hero known as The Phantom has been fighting the forces of evil for almost 90 years, thanks to Mad Cave Studios’ hit comic series. That series has been building to an anticipated battle between The Phantom and one of his deadliest enemies to date, and now that battle is finally happening in a new one-shot, and we’ve got all the exclusive details.

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Mad Cave Studios will deliver the epic battle between The Phantom and Arif Singh and his forces in The Phantom vs. The Singh Brotherhood #1, which is a new one-shot from The Phantom team of writer Ray Fawkes (Batman: Eternal, Constantine), artist Russell Olson, and letterer Taylor Esposito. The 40-page one-shot will take The Phantom to Singh’s doorstep, which is actually in prison, but as we’ve seen in the series, prison hasn’t been able to stop Singh’s enterprise and influence in the least. Now, The Phantom is looking to set that right, or possibly die trying.

The Phantom Series Has Been Building To This Battle Since Day One

The Phantom has been trying to deal with the symptoms of Singh’s influence and power over the course of the series, but even after stopping the Brotherhood’s attack on Bangalla, there is one more step that needs to happen to truly put this fight to rest. That fight is finally here, and writer Ray Fawkes reveals this has been the destination since the very first issue.

“In The Phantom vs. The Singh Brotherhood, we bring The Phantom and Asif Singh into the one-on-one face-off that we’ve been building to since issue 1 of the series! It’s a story we’re very proud of, one that calls back to the roots of the Phantom Legend and places him firmly in the modern day. We’re very excited to bring it to you!” — Ray Fawkes

“What excites me most about this story is the exploration of The Phantom’s aura of authority outside of his home turf. We’ve tried to showcase that he’s not a powered hero: he doesn’t gain his strength from the jungle. It’s his will, prowess, and deep sense of justice that makes him the enduring hero of these past 90 years. There’s a reason he’s beloved all over the world, and I’d like to think we’ve been tapping into this legacy and moving it forward. He’s just fantastic, and it’s been an honor to work on this book.” — Russell Olson

The Phantom ss. The Singh Brotherhood #1 will feature covers by Mark Spears (Monsters), and Freddie Williams II and Andrew Dalhouse, and you can find the official description for the new one-shot below.

“It’s all come down to this—The Phantom vs. Arif Singh and his Brotherhood! After the Brotherhood’s failed attack on Bangalla, Singh was all set to rot in prison. But concrete walls cannot stop the man who controls one of the most notorious criminal enterprises in the world. Only The Phantom can. Or this time, he might just die trying.”

The Phantom vs. The Singh Brotherhood one-shot hits comic stores on August 19, 2026, and the final order cutoff will be on July 27, 2026.

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