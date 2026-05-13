The Largest Collection of British Comics Ever Sells For Over $340,000 (& the Auctions Aren’t Over)

Just about everyone has something they collect. Maybe it’s action figures from a movie they like, first editions of a book series they loved as a child, or even more mundane and decidedly un-geeky things, like funny coffee mugs they find on vacation. But every so often there are major collectors with impressive collections of things built over a life time—like comics. These expansive collections are full of treasures that anyone would love to get their hands on. Recently, one such collection, the largest collection of British comics ever, went up for auction and made an impressive sum of money—and the auctions aren’t over just yet.

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As we previously covered, the expansive collection of lifelong private collector Peter Hansen was going up for auction via Excalibur Auctions with the collection including thousands of not only popular comics, but cover art, advertising ephemera, toys, merchandise, and fanzines, including some classic DC Double Double Comics as well as Silver Age books and more. Now, the first two portions of that auction have ended bringing in more than $340,000, and there are more auctions to come.

There Are Two More Auctions to Come

According to BBC, there are two more parts of the collection set to be auctioned off. The first will go up for auction on June 20th while the second will go up on July 8th. It’s unclear exactly what issues and items will be in those two auction parts, but if the previous auctions are any indication, there are some real treasures for comics fans. One piece that recently sold in the auction, a piece of artwork by Brian Bolland from Camelot 3000, sold for over $12,000 while original cover art from the 1988 comic ABC Warriors Book 4: Genocide, drawn by Simon Bisley, sold for over $48,000.

What’s especially interesting about this collection is that, while Hansen is selling off a massive archive of comics, it’s not even his full collection. Hansen previously lived in Canada and even owned a comic shop for a short period of time there. He continues to have an archive of collected comics in Canada as well, where he is preparing to move back to which is what prompted the sale of his UK archive. Hansen also isn’t selling off some of his most treasured items, either. The collector is reportedly keeping a few things for himself, including first editions of The Beano and 2000 AD featuring a teaser for Judge Dredd.

You can find out more about Hansen’s collection at Excalibur Comics.

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